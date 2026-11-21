After four profitable days out of six so far at the Nitto ATP Finals, Andy Schooler previews Saturday’s semi-final matches.
Tennis betting tips: ATP Finals daily tips
1.25pts Carlos Alcaraz to beat Ben Shelton 2-0 at 4/5 (bet365)
1pt both players to win a set in Alex Zverev v Daniil Medvedev at 13/10 (betway)
Carlos Alcaraz v Ben Shelton (1330 GMT)
In tennis terms, it’s been a near-perfect week thus far for Alcaraz.
He dominated his group, losing just 15 games in winning his three matches and he didn’t lose serve in doing so.
However, a problem has pulled into view, namely a hamstring issue, adding to the taped knee he began the tournament with.
It reared its head in his victory over Daniil Medvedev but, to be fair, didn’t seem to trouble him during Friday’s demolition of Flavio Cobolli.
The Spaniard admitted he had tried to shorten points with an aggressive approach in that one. It worked, although Cobolli has looked a little out of his depth this week – it will be harder to pull off against Shelton, who has impressed me with his improvement from the back of the court this season. His backhand, in particular, has looked very solid this week.
Still, if Alcaraz isn’t bothered by that injury much, he should be winning this.
His level in Turin has been very high and he’s served extremely well – he’s faced only three break points so far. In contrast, Shelton has had to face 18 break points, losing four of them despite his serve speed being considerably quicker.
Alcaraz also knows he’s got the better of Shelton consistently over the years, winning four of their five previous meetings. The most recent came in the Paris Masters final only two weeks ago – one of two straight-sets wins he’s posted on indoor hard in this match-up.
Shelton – 7/2 to land the upset - has done as I expected thus far but he didn’t really lay a glove on Alex Zverev in their pool match and Alcaraz looks right in the groove.
OK, Shelton did beat him at the US Open but that has a rusty version of Alcaraz, who was playing his first tournament in four months.
Here, he arrives having won 20 of his last 21 matches and looks a different proposition than in New York.
A straight-sets win at 4/5 (backed in from 10/11) seems fair, although that injury cloud means this isn’t a match to get heavily involved with.
Alex Zverev v Daniil Medvedev (1930 GMT)
Like Alcaraz, Zverev dominated his group, holding serve throughout his three matches.
And, like Alcaraz, Zverev brings an injury problem into his semi-final.
Towards the end of Thursday night’s victory over Arthur Fils, Zverev felt pain in his ankle – the same one he had surgery on after tearing ligaments in 2022.
Afterwards, he spoke candidly about how the problem affects him now and again and, perhaps most importantly, revealed that it hinders him on serve with both his service speed and first-serve percentage tending to drop when he is feeling the pain.
With the serve having been outstanding so far in Turin, that could be an issue here, although the good news is he has had almost 48 hours to rest and recover.
While the serve has been the platform for his success this week, Zverev has much more to his bow than that. However, his level was lower against Fils when the forehand started throwing up errors – that’s a shot that has been a weakness for him at times in his career.
Medvedev will doubtless look to target that, as he has done successfully in the past.
The Russian leads their head-to-head 14-8 and has won eight of the last 10 and 13 of the last 16. That’s a significant margin.
Here in Turin, it’s 3-1 in Medvedev’s favour. They have not played this year, though, and 2026 has seen Zverev’s game climb to new levels.
I’m genuinely intrigued how this one plays out as Medvedev clearly has the game to trouble Zverev – the question is, does he have the form?
He went unbroken against both Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe in the group stage but has well beaten by Carlos Alcaraz. One suspects he will need a raise his level if he’s to compete in this one.
On the match result, the head-to-head record and the potential for Zverev to be below par make Medvedev tempting at 6/4.
However, those who followed my outright preview will know we effectively have this result onside with Medvedev backed each-way at 11/1 from the off. This is now the money match and I’m not convinced enough to double down.
Other options include a tie-break in the match – both men have served well in quick conditions and this has landed in seven of the last 10 meetings.
However, I’m only seeing 4/6 at time of writing.
Instead, I’m going with my gut a little and backing this to be a long match.
I think this could be the match to light up what has been a fairly predictable tournament so far – only two of the 12 group-stage matches went to a final set.
However, these two have a track record of producing tight encounters with six of their last 10 going to a decider. Three have of the last 12 have gone all the way to a final-set tie-break.
That’s an 11/2 chance here but I’m happy to keep things simpler by backing over 2.5 sets (in this best-of-three format, some bookies price this as both players to win a set).
Medvedev’s H2H dominance is significant but Zverev’s game has hit new heights in 2026 and the conditions here really suit.
The injury cloud means that, again, I’ll keep stakes small but at a best price of 13/10 (plenty of 5/4 is also available), this is a bet I’m prepared to take before sitting back to watch what will hopefully be a cracking contest.
Posted at 09:25 GMT on 21/11/26
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