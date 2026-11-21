Carlos Alcaraz v Ben Shelton (1330 GMT)

In tennis terms, it’s been a near-perfect week thus far for Alcaraz.

He dominated his group, losing just 15 games in winning his three matches and he didn’t lose serve in doing so.

However, a problem has pulled into view, namely a hamstring issue, adding to the taped knee he began the tournament with.

It reared its head in his victory over Daniil Medvedev but, to be fair, didn’t seem to trouble him during Friday’s demolition of Flavio Cobolli.

The Spaniard admitted he had tried to shorten points with an aggressive approach in that one. It worked, although Cobolli has looked a little out of his depth this week – it will be harder to pull off against Shelton, who has impressed me with his improvement from the back of the court this season. His backhand, in particular, has looked very solid this week.

Still, if Alcaraz isn’t bothered by that injury much, he should be winning this.

His level in Turin has been very high and he’s served extremely well – he’s faced only three break points so far. In contrast, Shelton has had to face 18 break points, losing four of them despite his serve speed being considerably quicker.

Alcaraz also knows he’s got the better of Shelton consistently over the years, winning four of their five previous meetings. The most recent came in the Paris Masters final only two weeks ago – one of two straight-sets wins he’s posted on indoor hard in this match-up.

Shelton – 7/2 to land the upset - has done as I expected thus far but he didn’t really lay a glove on Alex Zverev in their pool match and Alcaraz looks right in the groove.

OK, Shelton did beat him at the US Open but that has a rusty version of Alcaraz, who was playing his first tournament in four months.

Here, he arrives having won 20 of his last 21 matches and looks a different proposition than in New York.

A straight-sets win at 4/5 (backed in from 10/11) seems fair, although that injury cloud means this isn’t a match to get heavily involved with.