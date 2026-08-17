Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for third round of the Cincinnati Open

Alexander Blockx v Flavio Cobolli (Mon)

Cobolli is something of a confidence player and we saw how effective he can be when he’s in the groove at this year’s French Open where he made the final.

However, he arrives at this match having lost three of his last four matches and I do wonder if his shock loss to Arthur Fery in the Wimbledon quarter-finals has had a lasting effect.

Like Cobolli, Blockx’s best results have come on clay. Unlike Cobolli, he’s been winning plenty of matches since Wimbledon, making the final in Estoril.

We saw how devastating his serve can be with his excellent run in the helpful conditions of Madrid and his big first delivery should work well in Ohio too.

That was certainly the case in his opening match against Mariano Navone when he served 11 aces and went unbroken.

Notably, Blockx also held serve throughout his only previous meeting with Cobolli, which came in Monte Carlo earlier this year.

If he finds his rhythm on serve again, I can see the Belgian emerging victorious.