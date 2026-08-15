Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for second round of the Cincinnati Open

Quentin Halys v Alex de Minaur (Sat)

Halys could prove something of a handful for De Minaur in this one.

Having won at altitude in Kitzbuhel, he’s come through qualifying here and is now on an eight-match winning streak.

While the early data suggests the courts aren’t playing as fast in Cincinnati as they did last year, it’s still not slow and his serve should be effective against a player struggling to find his best form.

We took on De Minaur when he faced Cam Norrie in Montreal recently and that proved a good decision. He also lost to Brandon Nakashima in Washington and, having lambasted himself at Wimbledon, it’s clear his game isn’t in the best shape right now.

A confident Halys could take advantage; he’s won both previous meetings and is 5/2 for a third successive victory over the Australian.

However, my approach to this will be via the tie-break market.

With his strong serve and relatively weak return, Halys plays a lot of them – 38 so far in 2026 with 11 of his last 13 matches featuring at least one.

In those matches with De Minaur, five of their six sets played have gone to a breaker, Halys hammering down 38 aces across them.

I’m therefore surprised we’re getting odds-against about over 0.5 tie-breaks in what should be decent conditions for the big server.

Yes, De Minaur’s returning ability warrants respect but he’s not at his best and has clearly had problems dealing with Halys’ serve in the past.