Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open

Arthur Fils v Alex de Minaur

I’ve mentioned De Minaur on a few occasions already during this North American hardcourt season, usually for negative reasons.

He’s not been in the best of form and this column profited when he was edged out by Cam Norrie in Montreal recently.

In his last match, another Briton, Arthur Fery, exposed some of his vulnerabilities, fighting back from 5-1 down in the second set to force a tie-break.

De Minaur’s serve has never been his strongest asset but it’s been particularly vulnerable of late and the fact that he’s yet to get more than 54% of his first serves in during any match in this hardcourt swing helps show why.

Norrie hurt him on that front and Fils can do the same here.

As highlighted in my outright preview of this event, the Frenchman’s momentum has been building as he returns towards his best form.

He’s now won five of his last six matches, claiming an impressive victory over Jiri Lehecka last time out.

Admittedly, he does trail 2-1 on the head-to-head with the pair’s last meeting coming in Rotterdam earlier this season.

However, that was just Fils’ fourth match back after a six-month lay-off so I’d imagine he took some positives from the fact that he forced a tie-break in the first set.

Fils is currently ranked 21st and it’s worth noting that De Minaur has beaten just one player ranked as high as that since that Rotterdam tournament in February.

For me, Fils’s better form makes him the bet here and I’ll side with him to post a straight-sets victory at 7/5.