Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for Cincinnati Open

Cincinnati Open

• Cincinnati, USA (outdoor hard)

The final Grand Slam tournament of the season is now looming large – and that’s bad news for the world’s current top two.

Both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are nursing injuries – the former hasn’t played since successfully defending his Wimbledon title, while Alcaraz last competed back in April.

Neither makes the line-up for this event, which represents the last big chance for players to test themselves ahead of Flushing Meadows.

After a Canadian Masters full of upsets, there should be plenty of players heading to the Lindner Family Tennis Center motivated to put a string of wins together and play themselves into form.

They will find some of the quickest conditions on the tour in Ohio with last season’s switch to a Har-Tru surface having little effect on the court speed, at least according to the data. It’s officially classed as ‘medium-fast’.

It’s the same surface (and Wilson balls) that has been in use in Montreal and Washington in recent weeks but the local conditions – which are usually pretty hot and include some slight altitude – tend to speed things up.

That’s suited ALEX ZVEREV in the past and I think the favourite has a great chance of adding to his 2021 title.

The German has played this event three times since that success and made three semi-finals, losing only to Alcaraz, Sinner (via a final-set tie-break) and Novak Djokovic.

In his last four visits, he’s gone 16-3 and in those 16 wins, he’s had his serve broken just 14 times.

The conditions really work for his big serve, while off the ground he’s been able to dictate with his excellent backhand which has again been a real weapon this season, while it’s fair say the consistency of the forehand has also been better.

Overall, Zverev has been remarkably consistent in 2026, making the semis (or better) at nine of the 12 tournaments he’s contested.

The fact he’s only won one will be off-putting for some but that one was significant, Zverev breaking his Grand Slam duck at the French Open which must have lifted a significant weight from his shoulders.

That was evident, to some extent, at Wimbledon where he made the final despite a pretty poor career record on grass.

Given his exploits in Paris and London, I think he can be forgiven an early exit in Montreal to Tallon Griekspoor a couple of weeks ago.

Dealing with a long Wimbledon run would have been a new experience and the positive to take from that loss is he now arrives in Cincinnati needing matches under his belt. Expect laser focus.

I know a best price of 9/2 (and 4/1 is more widely available) won’t be for everyone but Zverev has been very good this season and is playing at one of his favourite venues so I’m happy to back him.