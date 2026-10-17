Scroll down for this week's ATP Tour tennis tips
Scroll down for this week's ATP Tour tennis tips

Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for Shanghai Masters final

Tennis
Sat October 17, 2026 · 2h ago

Andy Schooler previews Sunday’s all-Spanish final of the Rolex Shanghai Masters between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Rafael Jodar.

Tennis tips: Shanghai Masters final

1pt Rafael Jodar to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at 8/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Rafael Jodar (0930 BST)

It’s been quite a week in Shanghai.

It began with me deleting Davidovich Fokina from the recommended bets in my outright preview.

It will end with either the 66/1 shot or Jodar – the man I put up last week in Tokyo only to see him win four games in a woeful opening-round display – lifting the title.

Oh, and in between the man I did put up each way at 25/1, Daniil Medvedev, lost in the semi-finals.

You probably can tell that previewing this match isn’t something I’m particularly relishing right now but that’s the nature of the job.

The all-Spanish final offers rising star Jodar a big chance to claim the biggest title of his career to date and the 20-year-old starts favourite.

He’s already guaranteed to crack the world’s top 10 on Monday – a remarkable achievement given he started the year outside the top 100.

I’m not sure that means the pressure is off but I do agree with the layers’ assessment.

His ball control in Saturday’s semi-final win over Medvedev was impressive as he was able to move his run-all-day opponent around the court and if he’s able to dictate in the rallies like that, I think Jodar will be well on the path to victory.

Davidovich Fokina comes in off victory over world number one in-waiting Alex Zverev in his semi-final.

Yet Zverev himself admitted what we’d all seen earlier in the week – that he hadn’t been at his best, run down after a long run without a break – and maybe that victory wasn’t quite the gold standard it might otherwise look.

Another factor worth mentioning is that the 27-year-old landed 82% of his first serves against Zverev, a remarkable number which he’ll do extremely well to match in this contest.

Jodar dealt with Medvedev’s potent serve very well but you always wonder what sort of read a player will get on that shot when they’ve not faced an opponent before, as is the case here.

I’m also a little wary of Jodar’s ability to throw in a shocker – that Tokyo thrashing by the unheralded Adolfo Daniel Vallejo came just a few weeks after he won only four games against Bu Yunchaokete at the US Open.

However, if nerves aren’t to be a factor, then I feel Jodar does hold the better chance of victory here.

He’s the tentative pick at a backable price of 8/11, although that’s definitely not something worth piling into.

Posted 19:50 BST on 17/10/2026

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....