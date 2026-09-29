Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for ATP Tour action in China and Japan

China Open

Beijing, China (outdoor hard)

I am writing this preview ahead of the finals in Chengdu and Hangzhou, the opening events of the Asian swing.

I’ve long felt that the ‘250’ events on the ATP Tour tend to offer the best value to punters with the leading names often lacking motivation to win at what is the lowest level of the tour.

However, a look at the finalists this week shows three top-two seeds, plus the big-serving Hubert Hurkacz, who was among the favourites in slick Chengdu.

My alternative picks did absolutely nothing – the sort of preview which leaves you utterly red-faced – but then when I look at how both tournaments have panned out, I’m not sure there’s a great deal you can do when the big guns decide they are up for it.

Of course, I could have selected the finalists at a pretty short price but that’s not really my approach so all I can do is say congratulations to those who did back the likes of Hurkacz and move on.

Where we move on to is Beijing (and Tokyo, see below) and we’re now at 500 level – that’s double the amount of ranking points on offer and more prize money, too.

In short, motivation levels are higher and that’s reflected in the list of champions In Beijing.

This is an event Novak Djokovic dominated in his heyday – he’s a six-time winner and holds a 29-0 record here. He’s back for more this season, 11 years after his last appearance.

And since the tournament returned to the calendar after COVID, it has been won by Jannik Sinner twice and Carlos Alcaraz once.

Basically, the cream tends to rise to the top here and that is good news for this year’s top seed Alex Zverev, who recently claimed his second Grand Slam title of the season at the US Open.

He’s now very much in the race to end the year as world number one so does have that added motivation and I’m sure he’ll be a popular selection this week, potentially in a double with Alcaraz, who plays in Tokyo.

That double pays north of 4/1 and I would not be at all surprised to see it land, just as the Sinner-Alcaraz double did across these events 12 months ago.

However, there are some potential concerns for Zverev backers.

First of all, while he’s got a decent Beijing record, the German is yet to reach the final here.

Second, it’s notable that Zverev hasn’t had a break since that US Open victory, which is rare these days for a Slam winner.

After New York, he went straight to Halle for Davis Cup action and then it was on to the Laver Cup where he suffered a surprise defeat to Alex de Minaur at the weekend.

A Monday flight to China will have given him little time to tune into different conditions (outdoor instead of indoor) and with no first-round byes in 500 events, you can see how he might be vulnerable.

In terms of the draw, Djokovic is in Zverev’s quarter, although I’d be more concerned by the threat of Daniil Medvedev, a possible semi-final foe. He’s one of those involved in the Hangzhou final.

For all I’ve tried to pick holes in the top seed, probably the safest way of opposing him is to seek out a potential finalist in the bottom half of the draw – if that player does reach the final and Zverev isn’t there, a decent-priced winner could be on the cards.

The man seeded to make the final is Felix Auger-Aliassime, although he opens against US Open semi-finalist Karen Khachanov. I’m intrigued to see how the Russian backs up that New York run, which came out of the blue. Maybe he could be worth a try at 22/1.

However, the bottom quarter is a tricky section, one which also includes last year’s runner-up Learner Tien and the aforementioned Hurkacz – the pair will meet in the opening round.

The third quarter looks calmer and it’s here where I’m prepared to take a chance on ALEX DE MINAUR.

Admittedly, it’s not been the greatest of seasons for the Australian but he’s still in the hunt for a spot at the ATP Finals and I’m sure that will be a goal he is looking to achieve over the next month or so. Claiming 500 points here would be a massive step towards that.

He will take confidence from the fact he made the semis here 12 months ago when he took eventual champion Sinner to a final set.

De Minaur also looks well drawn, with Mariano Navone up first and Flavio Cobolli the only higher-ranked player in the quarter.

But the big reason I’m ready to back the likeable Aussie is that he’s just taken down form man Zverev in the Laver Cup, which I think is just the sort of result he needs to restore his self-belief.

De Minaur’s poor record against the elite has often been highlighted, including on these pages, but he’s actually now got a winning record versus the top 10 this season (3-2).

Yes, he’s also got the flight and fairly quick turnaround to deal with, but he showed last year (when arriving from the Laver Cup in San Francisco) that he could handle the jet-lag aspect and I’m prepared to give him a go at 11/1.

Kinoshita Group Japan Open

Tokyo, Japan (outdoor hard)

Unusually, I want to delay my preview of this event until the qualifiers are placed in the main draw.

That’s due to the fact that world number nine Arthur Fils has been involved in qualifying, having missed the deadline for the main draw.

It means he won’t be seeded and will instead be a massively dangerous floater in the draw.

So, while I do have early views on this event, I’m not ready to make a final decision until I see where Fils lands – please check back later for my verdict.

Posted at 09:15 BST on 29/09/26

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