Atlanta Open

· Atlanta, Georgia, USA (outdoor hard)

It may not have the biggest names but, for me, the most important tournament of this week takes place in Atlanta where the US Open Series begins.

This is the start of the road to the final Grand Slam event of the season, the players hitting the hardcourt surface for the first time this summer.

It’s usually hot in Atlanta at this time of year and indeed we have temperatures above 30C forecast this week. That will make conditions fairly fast.

Those conditions have certainly favoured the big servers over the years.

There have now been nine stagings of this event at its current Atlantic Station home and six of those have been won by JOHN ISNER.

Nick Kyrgios and Andy Roddick are other huge servers to have won here, while the other champion, Alex de Minaur, didn’t face a break point when he lifted the trophy in 2019.

Essentially, a big serve can carry you far here and that is very much part of the betting approach this week.

And it’s that man Isner who again makes the coupon.

His record at this tournament is hard to ignore and he clearly loves playing at a venue where his serve can be a killer shot. However, it’s also not too quick, the ball kicking up enough to enable him to line up the other big weapon in his game, the forehand (usually as the third shot of a rally).

In total, Isner has a 36-5 record in Atlanta. As well as the six titles, he’s finished runner-up three times. His only pre-final losses came in the 2012 semi-finals against Andy Roddick and his 2019 opener against Reilly Opelka (a final-set tie-break loss).

The draw is also key to my thinking.

The bottom half looks considerably weaker and while it would be wrong to say there aren’t players capable of beating Isner, when I look through the most likely contenders there’s not a great deal to like.

Fourth seed Frances Tiafoe has a miserable 1-4 record in Atlanta, while sixth seed Jenson Brooksby is making his debut here.

The latter is heading into a good period of the season for his game but it’s been a disappointing year so far for the youngster and it may take him a couple of weeks to get back up to speed. Certainly I can’t back him here at 15/2.

Sebastian Korda is returning to action after more than a month out through injury (and is another making his tournament debut), while Denis Kudla and Mackenzie McDonald don’t cut it as potential value picks given their poor form.

I consider Brandon Nakashima the biggest threat to Isner and was tempted to back the American at 11/1.

I wrote about his ability to handle the big servers during Wimbledon when he pushed Nick Kyrgios to five sets.

He also showed that here last season when beating Milos Raonic en route to the final (his only previous appearance in Atlanta).

However, once there it was Isner he fell to, losing 7-6 7-5.

Maybe I’ll regret it but I’m going to side with Isner ahead of Nakashima given his love of this venue, plus the fact he latter has an extra round to play with Isner among the seeds handed a first-round bye.

As already suggested, the top half looks more competitive.

This is where favourite Nick Kyrgios resides – the Australian will be making his first appearance since reaching the Wimbledon final.

With most players, you’d consider an excellent grasscourt season to be a strong platform for the summer hardcourt swing but with Kyrgios you simply don’t know how he’s going to react.

It was only a fortnight ago that he spoke about being exceptionally tired so you have to wonder whether he’s really happy to back after just a two-week break.

If the seedings play out, he’s also facing a tough route to the final with Alex de Minaur awaiting in the quarter-finals and top seed Reilly Opelka in the last four.

De Minaur has shone here in the past, winning the event in 2019, although you wouldn’t really associate his retrieve-based game with success here.

That’s not the case with Opelka, who clearly has a game well suited to these conditions. The 6ft 11in star has twice made the semis on the back of his giant serve.

That said, Opelka has hardly been in sparkling form in recent months, while I wonder if the nature of De Minaur’s Wimbledon exit – he lost to Cristian Garin from two sets up – will have left any scars.

While I’m happy to take on Kyrgios at his price of 9/2, I don’t want to side with De Minaur or Opelka at 8/1 or shorter.

Jack Sock and Tommy Paul arrive here after good grasscourt campaigns and could go well, although the fact they face each other in round one is rather off-putting.

I do, however, like the chances of ILYA IVASHKA at 25/1.

He’s another with the game style which should suit the conditions. The serve-forehand combination should win him plenty of points while he’s not afraid to come forward and be aggressive when the situation allows.

In 2021, Ivashka’s best spell of the season came during the summer hardcourt swing – he beat four top-50 opponents and won the title in Winston-Salem.

As a Belarusian, Ivashka was one of the players banned from Wimbledon but prior to that he’d played well enough on the grass with some tough draws seeing him beaten by world number one Daniil Medvedev (twice) and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

His lack of action in the past month could be seen as a negative but he should also be straining to be let off the lease, probably with a sense of injustice about being denied his Wimbledon shot.

In short, there are several things to like about Ivashka’s chances this week, including the price of 22/1.