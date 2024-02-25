Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for ATP Tour action in Dubai

Our tennis man Andy Schooler previews this week’s ATP Tour action in Dubai, Acapulco and Santiago.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1pt e.w. Karen Khachanov in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 12/1 (General) 0.5pt e.w. Gael Monfils in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 40/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Dubai Duty Free Championships Dubai, UAE (outdoor hard) The ATP Tour makes the short hop from Qatar to the United Arab Emirates this week with the 500-level event in Dubai attracting a strong field. Six of the world’s top 20 are in attendance, including three of the top 10. Many of those playing also competed in Doha last week where the courts were of a Plexicushion variety. This week it’s onto DecoTurf, a surface which tends to play slightly quicker. However, as in Doha, conditions slow down once night falls - and they play plenty of matches in the evening. The scheduling can therefore play a key part and while I’ve not really got a player template in mind for my potential champion, it will clearly help to have someone onside who has dealt with the challenges well in the past. That applies to the top two seeds, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who are also the top two in the market. Medvedev is the defending champion in Dubai but will be playing for the first time in a month having taken time off following his efforts at the Australian Open where he played a series of long matches before finally succumbing to Jannik Sinner in the final. Medvedev led that contest by two sets to love so, as I said regarding Alex Zverev last week, you have to wonder if there will be any lasting effects from that agonising defeat.

Daniil Medvedev

The Russian is an experienced campaigner so maybe not, but throw in the fact the Indian Wells Masters 1000 event starts next week (with Miami to follow) and this doesn’t look a great week to be getting with Medvedev at 7/4. Rublev was the player Medvedev dethroned as champion here, beating his compatriot in last year’s final. That strong tournament record means Rublev warrants respect at 9/2 but he’s been hit by a familiar problem of late, suffering a streak of quarter-final losses. After bowing out of the Australian Open at the last-eight stage to Jannik Sinner, he’s lost to Alex de Minaur in Rotterdam and Jakub Mensik in Doha. After the latter defeat, Rublev withdrew from his scheduled doubles match citing a shoulder injury. While not disastrous, those aren’t great results if you are looking for Rublev to win in a field of this quality and he starts with a tricky match against Zhizhen Zhang, who has shown some decent form of late, crushing Lorenzo Musetti last week before losing a final-set tie-break to Gael Monfils. There are certainly alternatives and the man I like the most is the Doha champion KAREN KHACHANOV. He’s really beginning to build some momentum this season, winning nine of his last 11 matches, the two defeats coming at the hands of eventual champion Sinner in Melbourne and Grigor Dimitrov in a final-set breaker in Marseille. The Russian served very well in Doha, topping 80% first-serve points won in every round, and it’s worth noting that he’s now won six of his last seven tie-breaks; an impressive record. A slightly quicker court should only help on that front. As long-term readers will know, I often have doubts about a player’s ability to reach back-to-back finals but Khachanov should not be fatigued by last week’s effort. He had a first-round bye, while his quarter-final ended after three games with Emil Ruusuvuori retired. The other six sets were all won. In many ways, that looks also ideal preparation for this week. The draw isn’t an easy one, although you wouldn’t really expect it to be at this 500 level.

Doha semi-finalist Alexei Popyrin is first up but he was one of Khachanov’s victims last week. Jiri Lehecka and Alexander Bublik – both already title-winners on this season’s tour – could follow before the semis and a possible meeting with Rublev. Interestingly, Khachanov leads that head-to-head 4-3 (3-2 at tour level and 2-1 on hardcourts). Given the way he’s playing, 12/1 looks fair enough. Click here to back Khachanov with Sky Bet In the top half, I’m also going to give GAEL MONFILS another try. I almost backed him last week but didn’t so was quite glad he ended up losing his semi-final to Mensik! However, the French veteran did again show both his like of the Middle Eastern venues and his ability to deliver in the early part of the season. As I’ve written on more than one occasion already in 2024, many of Monfils’ best runs come in January and February – six of his last eight ATP titles have come in these months when his notoriously frail body is fresh and not run down by the rigours of the tour. Monfils has been to the semis here in his last two visits (2020 and 2019) so clearly it’s a venue where he’ll have some decent memories. He starts against seed Ugo Humbert but Monfils beat his compatriot convincingly in Doha and if he manages to repeat that victory would face either Denis Shapovalov or Andy Murray, neither of whom has put back-to-back wins together for many months. Hubert Hurkacz is also in this section of the draw but the Pole didn’t play in Doha so is coming in off the indoor swing. All things considered, a small each-way bet at 40/1 on Monfils gets the nod. Click here to back Monfils with Sky Bet First posted at 1830 GMT on 25/02/24 Abierto Mexicano Telcel Acapulco, Mexico (outdoor hard court) Will appear here… Movistar Chile Open Santiago, Chile (outdoor clay) Will appear here…