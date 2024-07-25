Andy Schooler previews the Olympic women’s singles tennis event – and he’s ready to take on all-time claycourt great, Iga Swiatek.

Olympic Games – Women’s Singles Roland Garros, Paris, France (outdoor clay) Iga Swiatek has won four of the last five French Opens, 10 of her last 16 claycourt tournaments and 77 of her last 83 matches on clay. Given all that, it’s no wonder she’s heavily odds-on – around 1/2 – to win gold back at Roland Garros this week when the world’s best gather at the Olympic Games. I say world’s best but in fact two of the WTA’s top four are absent – Elena Rybakina a late withdrawal, joining Aryna Sabalenka on the sidelines. That further explains why Swiatek is so short – for the record, she went off at 4/6 for this year’s French Open. She was again largely impressive then, although it should be remembered she came within a point of defeat in the second round. I’ve no interest in backing someone at such a price, particularly in an event which has had more than its fair share of upsets over the years. At this stage, it’s worth pointing out the last two Olympic champions have been Belinda Bencic and Monica Puig. Swiatek may well win but the Roland Garros courts are likely to play faster this week than they usually do at the French Open – temperatures are predicted to push past the 30C mark which should help the more aggressive players and won’t be ideal for the favourite. The Pole must also deal with having the weight of national expectation on her shoulders. Wearing a Team Poland top brings a different pressure and she’s already copped some flak for opting out of both the athletes’ village and the opening ceremony, at which she might have been expected to carry her nation’s flag.

Thursday’s draw also threw up some potential pitfalls. Last week’s Budapest champion, Diana Shnaider, or Linda Noskova, who beat Swiatek at this year’s Australian Open, are possible third-round opponents. Then there’s Jelena Ostapenko lurking in her quarter too – the Latvian famously holds a 4-0 record against Swiatek, knocking her out of last year’s US Open. At least Rybakina – the only player to beat Swiatek on clay in the past 12 months – has been removed from her half of the draw but, again, it’s not an ideal route through to the final. I much prefer to look elsewhere and will back a couple of players at much more attractive prices.

