Tennis betting tips: National Bank Open semi-finals preview and best bets

Alex Zverev v Karen Khachanov (Wednesday, 2359 BST)

I backed Zverev for a straight-sets win in the previous round only for things to go wrong.

To be fair, there was some bad luck involved – he lost the first set tie-break due to a net cord having held two set points himself. The German duly dominated the rest of the contest.

I’m prepared to go in again on the same bet, though.

Zverev is 5-2 up on the head-to-head here, having won the last three all in straight sets and been broken just once. Khachanov has failed to win more than five games in any of the trio and his last win over Zverev came back in 2019, a period when the German was really struggling with his service motion.

That’s a worrying run for Khachanov, who has undoubtedly enjoyed a strong week in Canada but he’s yet to face anyone of this quality with previous-round wins over Casper Ruud and Alex Michelsen being some pretty cushy draws in the latter stages of a Masters 1000 event.

Admittedly, Khachanov is edging the stats during this tournament, winning a higher percentage of points on both first and second serve, and breaking more often.

However, those recent meetings with Zverev, the most recent of which came in slick conditions of Cincinnati last summer, do not bode well and I think this may be a step too far.