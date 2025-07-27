Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for National Bank Open in Toronto

Masters-level tennis returns to the ATP Tour this week – or maybe make that two.

As part of the tour’s revamp of its top-tier events, the National Bank Open in Toronto will take place over 12 days with the final, bizarrely, being staged on a Thursday – the same day action begins in Cincinnati.

It’s fair to say the changes have not gone down well in some quarters and many feel it is a big reason for four of the world’s top six not being here, including Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner and French Open king Carlos Alcaraz.

As a result, you get the feeling this is wide open and a tournament with every chance of some big-priced players going deep and even winning it.

Last year, when staged in Montreal, this event was won by Alexei Popyrin, who I remember backing at 20/1 to win his quarter. How I wish I’d gone the whole hog and backed him outright!

Matteo Arnaldi and Sebastian Korda also made the semis that week and I think it’s worth considering those who could do something similar here.

As in Montreal, they will play on a Har-Tru surface – as part of a deal with Tennis Canada, it has replaced the Laykold used here when the ATP last visited in 2023.

It is classed as medium-fast by the ITF’s court-pace rating and has the potential to aid the strong servers.

The bottom half looks the stronger to me – seven of last week’s eight quarter-finalists in Washington are in it, plus the likes of Andrey Rublev, Arthur Fils and Miami champion Jakub Mensik.

I’ll come back to that section later but it’s clear to me that if we are looking for a big-priced finalist, then the top section is the place to look.

In the absence of Sinner and Alcaraz, Alex Zverev is the top seed but he’s rarely gone well in Toronto – one quarter-final appearance – and has been verbally beating himself up a lot lately. He’s clearly not happy with how he’s been playing.

Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune are other high seeds in this half but both have struggled with injuries of late, Rune withdrawing from Washington with back pain less than a week ago.

I’m happy to take them all on and have two players in mind with which to do so.