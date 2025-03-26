Tennis betting tips: Miami Open quarter-finals preview and best bets

Francisco Cerundolo v Grigor Dimitrov (Wed)

Outright followers still have Cerundolo running at 250/1 as we head into the quarter-finals.

That’s a good position to be in but there are still two more matches to win to secure a payout and, sadly, Novak Djokovic is still on this side of the draw.

However, first up Cerundolo must negotiate this tie, one for which he is a slight underdog. He certainly has a decent chance.

After taking down Casper Ruud is pretty brutal fashion on Tuesday, the Argentine spoke about “feeling really good” and being “super confident” on the Laykold courts of Miami on which he’s previously performed well.

He played a pretty aggressive game against Ruud and this could well be a good watch if that approach is repeated, with both men likely to come forward when given the opportunity.

Dimitrov has spent much of 2025 nursing injury problems but he has been fit and firing so far at this tournament and in the last round he was too good for Brandon Nakashima, whose poor return game was exposed – Dimitrov didn’t have to face a break point in his straight-sets success. This should be a tougher test though.

The Bulgarian did win the pair’s only previous meeting but that came on the grass of Queen’s Club in 2023 so I’m not sure that’s massively relevant here.

I’m tempted by Cerundolo at odds-against, although given that outright interest there’s that familiar nagging voice in my head of ‘I don’t want to lose twice’.

Maybe back him if you aren’t already on at the 250s.