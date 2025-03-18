Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour previews and best bets for the Miami Open,

Our tennis man Andy Schooler delivers his outright verdict on the Miami Open, with two triple-figure prices among his selections.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1.5pts e.w. Daniil Medvedev at 12/1 (bet365, BetVictor) 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils at 90/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet) 0.5pt e.w. Hubert Hurkacz at 150/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet) 0.5pt e.w. Francisco Cerundolo at 250/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Miami Open Miami, USA (outdoor hard) The tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami have long been linked, be it by their back-to-back position in the calendar or by the use of the term ‘Sunshine Double’. Yet, in reality, there is little about them that is the same. Indian Wells is played at a tennis-specific venue, amid the Californian desert where the air is dry and the high-bouncing courts slow. Miami is almost the complete opposite. Here, they hire out the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium (and its parking lot) to stage matches. And, while the Laykold court surface is faster, the Florida humidity makes the balls fluff up quickly and travel slower through the air. In short, it’s a tricky transition to make and that’s a big reason for the title double being a rarely achieved feat. For the record, the last man to do it was Novak Djokovic in 2016.

The man bidding to complete it this year is Jack Draper and while he played some excellent tennis in Indian Wells, I’d be very surprised were he to go back-to-back. Having championed Draper’s cause for some time on these pages, I was personally delighted to see the Briton triumph at the weekend, but his career has been beset by physical problems and after a tough 10 days or so in the desert, I don’t think having to win six rounds again after only a few days’ rest is a task he’s likely to complete. Draper has been drawn in the top quarter, where he could face Holger Rune in the last 16 in what would be a repeat of Sunday’s final in Indian Wells. The top seed is Alex Zverev but the German has struggled since the Australian Open with his latest early exit coming at the hands of Tallon Griekspoor in California. I see little value in his price. One I do feel is a decent alternative is ARTHUR FILS. He’s another I’ve picked out from a young age and having highlighted his chances in 2025 in my pre-season preview, I was pleased to see him play well in Indian Wells. In a final-set tie-break, the Frenchman was just a couple of points away from beating Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals, a match which was arguably one of the best on the ATP Tour this season from a quality perspective. His performance should certainly give him plenty of encouragement heading to Miami and I’ve long felt he’s a player capable of adjusting to any surface. With confidence up, this looks a section of the draw in which Fils could make waves. Admittedly, Griekspoor could be an awkward opening opponent but Frances Tiafoe, the first seed in Fils’ path, is struggling at the moment, as is the aforementioned Zverev. With Draper far from certain to be around for any potential quarter-final, I think this is a decent opportunity for Fils and at 90/1, he’s worth a punt. Pole looks an ace wager Moving onto the second quarter, I’m surprised to see 150/1 available about HUBERT HURKACZ. Perhaps those who watched him win only four games against Alex de Minaur last week won’t be – and that’s certainly a concern. But the fact is this is a venue at which the Pole has performed well at in the past, whereas he’s had longer-term struggles in Indian Wells. Hurkacz is 15-4 in Miami, a record which includes four top-10 wins, the title in 2021 and a semi-final appearance in 2022. In contrast, he’s never been past the last eight in Indian Wells and is now just 11-6 at that venue. Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev are the top seeds in this section but both fell early in Indian Wells and with 11-8 and 12-9 records here hardly setting the world on fire, both can be opposed. Yes, Hurkacz will need to serve better than he did against De Minaur – the pair could meet again in the quarter-finals – but that is his go-to shot and one you’d expect him to be able to put right fairly easily. Returning to a venue at which he’s won before could act as a catalyst too and I can’t resist a small price-based play.

Miami ATP Masters 1000 Main Draw Singles pic.twitter.com/7HOf0aImws — Tennis Draws (@DrawsTennis) March 17, 2025