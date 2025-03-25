Tennis betting tips: Miami Open last-16 preview and best bets

Alex Zverev v Arthur Fils (0030 GMT, Wed)

I’ve got Fils among my outright tips and watched him last night against Frances Tiafoe.

Several hours on and I’m still not sure how he managed to win that match.

Having blown two match points at 5-4 in the second set before losing three games in a row, it was the most obvious thing in the world when he was broken to fall 2-1 down in the third.

Fils appeared to be struggling physically as the match headed towards three hours and I had very much chalked this up as yet another loser from match-point up.

But Tiafoe let him off the hook. Seemingly only needing to extend the rallies, he instead gave Fils the chance to adopt hit-and-hope tactics and the winners flew off his racquet as his bid to keep the points short worked to perfection.

However, there’s no getting away from the notion that Fils was physically shot. It’s also hard to imagine his tactics winning the day too often in that situation.

Zverev isn’t an opponent he needs to face just 24 hours later.

His defence may not be the very best on tour but it is strong and he won’t be fazed by Fils’ shot-making. After all, he leads their head-to-head 3-1 with the Frenchman’s only win coming on clay.

Zverev has barely put a foot wrong in Miami so far, winning twice in straight sets and only dropping serve once in victories over Jacob Fearnley and Jordan Thompson.

Of course, the quality rises here with a fellow seed faced for the first time but, as pointed out, Fils’ preparation for this contest hasn’t been ideal.

I think the first set will be key here and if Zverev wins it, I’d very much expect him to go on to record another straight-sets victory.

At odds-against, 2-0 is the bet for me.