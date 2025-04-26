Tennis betting tips: Madrid Open round three preview and best bets

It’s four winners from six bets so far for Andy Schooler at the Mutua Madrid Open – check out what he’s backing in round three.

Tennis betting tips: Madrid Open matches 1pt Alex Zverev to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-0 at 11/10 (bet365) 1pt Francisco Comesana to win a set v Francisco Cerundolo at 21/20 (betway)

Alex Zverev v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Sun) “This is my favourite centre court in the entire world.” So said Zverev after his comfortable opening victory over Roberto Bautista Agut. That gives you an insight into his mindset in Madrid where, as I explained in my outright preview, conditions suit his game very well. Now, I’ve no doubt some balked at backing the German due to his tricky draw – this match does have the potential to be awkward. Fokina is enjoying a good season but that extra zip Zverev is able to get on the ball 700m above sea level should allow him to dictate the course of this match, in my opinion. He dominated the pair’s only previous claycourt match, allowing ADF just six games in three sets at the French Open in 2021.

Overall, he leads the head-to-head 4-1 with three of Zverev's victories coming in straight sets. I think another here is worth backing at odds-against.

Francisco Cerundolo v Francisco Comesana (Sun) We’ve backed Comesana to winning effect in both of his previous matches. Last time out he went off at 13/4 to beat Arthur Fils and delivered an excellent performance to win in straight sets. Despite that, he’s almost the same price in this contest and, again, I don’t think that’s giving him enough respect. The Rio semi-finalist is clearly playing very well right now with conditions appearing to suit. He’s banged down 27 aces so far with his first serve impressing and I definitely give him a better chance than odds of 3/1 suggest.

The potential issue here is one of respect. Comesana will have looked up to his fellow Argentine for a few years now given Cerundolo’s achievements on the tour and you often find that seniority is reflected when such opponents meet. The head-to-head already suggests that may be the case with Cerundolo 3-0 up with every match having been played on clay. However, look into the detail and you’ll see that Comesana has won a set in two of the three contests. He served for a set in the other, too. The underdog to win a set here is at odds-against and that’s the bet I like best. Posted at 2020 BST on 26/04/25