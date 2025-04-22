Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for the Mutua Madrid Open

Our tennis man Andy Schooler previews the Mutua Madrid Open which gets under way on Wednesday.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1.5pts e.w. Alex Zverev at 15/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet) 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini at 66/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Mutua Madrid Open Madrid, Spain (outdoor clay) Carlos Alcaraz has won in Madrid in two of the past three years and starts favourite to complete a treble in 2025. However, this year will hit different to 2022 and 2023 when he triumphed at the Caja Magica. Unlike in those years, Alcaraz arrived at the start of the claycourt season in good physical shape and he’s duly already played Monte Carlo and Barcelona, winning the former and making the final of the latter. That’s plenty of tennis over the past fortnight and with the Rome Masters still to come before the French Open, we’re getting to the stage where the Grand Slam title favourite will begin to think about how much tennis he really wants in his legs heading to Roland Garros. Fatigue was a concern last week when I previewed Barcelona and while the Spaniard did make the final, that match proved a step too far with Holger Rune halting his winning streak.

Rune’s victory was certainly frustrating for me – I’d put him up the week before in Monte Carlo only to see him withdraw after one set due to illness. A simple theory of many will be that Alcaraz will still be giving his all in front of a home crowd this week, and that may well be true. But whether that’s really the best policy is open to question. Madrid has long been the outlier in the lead-in to the French Open – having played down at sea level in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, players now have to leap up to close to 700m above it, before heading back down again to Rome. In short, conditions here are the furthest removed from Roland Garros on the European clay swing. It’s easy to suggest that players would be better off going full pelt elsewhere than here. The high altitude means the ball flies through the thinner air that bit faster which can aid the power players and big servers. However, you also need to be able to control the ball – full power can lead to shots going long. Such conditions have led to surprises here. Jan-Lennard Struff made the final two years ago, while Matteo Berrettini was a chunky price (when tipped up in this column) in 2021. Both have that power element to their game. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev was a shock winner last season, although he’s hardly confident about backing things up, saying a ranking drop was now “inevitable”. Perhaps the best stat to show how conditions vary is that Rafael Nadal only won this title four times in 14 visits. I use the word only as it’s all relative – remember he won Monte Carlo 11 times out of 17 and Rome 10 of 19. Novak Djokovic actually has a better strike-rate at this tournament – winning three times in nine attempts. He’s back for another shot this year but anyone who saw him lose his Monte Carlo opener to Alejandro Tabilo should have concerns about getting involved with the Serb at single-figure odds. As ever, the proviso of ‘if he brings his A-game’ very much applies. But the fact is, we’re seeing that level less and less these days and it is hard to be confident about Djokovic success any more, especially on what was always been his weakest surface. Both Djokovic and Alcaraz are in the bottom half of the draw – they could meet in the semi-finals – and, for me, the value lies in the top half.