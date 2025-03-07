Tennis betting tips: Indian Wells round two preview and best bets

Cameron Norrie v Jiri Lehecka

Norrie has always played well in Indian Wells, emerging as the surprise champion in 2021, and he may well be able to use conditions to his advantage in this one.

The Briton played what he described as his “best match for a long time” in round one when he defeated Luca Nardi for the loss of just three games.

He’s now won 14 of his last 17 matches at this venue and he after his latest victory he spoke about why that was.

Norrie said: “(I have) good vibes here. I think the conditions really help me, during the day especially – the ball is bouncing and it’s quite tough to finish points.”

This match is scheduled for the day session – beginning around 1pm.

With all this in mind – plus the fact he’s 2-1 up on the head-to-head – I think Norrie is an underdog worth siding with here.

Lehecka has enjoyed a strong season to date, boasting a win over Carlos Alcaraz on his record – that’s why he’s a clear favourite.

However, he was humbled in his most recent match in Dubai where he won just three games against Ugo Humbert.

Despite all the talk about the new Laykold surface, court pace remains sluggish – Norrie described it as “slow” on Wednesday night – and that won’t suit Lehecka.