Tennis betting tips: Cincinnati Open round two preview and best bets

0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Griekspoor v Medjedovic at 11/4 (bet365)

Tomas Machac v Adrian Mannarino (Sat)

It’s good when a match on the coupon stands out and that was the case in round one when Arthur Rinderknech simply looked too big. Thankfully, he duly delivered a 7/4 winner.

I feel the same way here and it’s another Frenchman fancied.

Mannarino arrives at this match having won 14 of his last 18 matches with two of the defeats coming against top-quality opponents – Andrey Rublev at Wimbledon and Ben Shelton, the eventual champion, last week in Toronto.

That loss has already been put firmly behind him with three straight-sets wins in Cincinnati since.

It’s quite a resurgence from Mannarino, who this time last year was stuck on a run of one win in 17 matches.

However, if ever there was going to be a time for the veteran to return to the sort of form that once lifted him as high as 17 in the world, then it’s the last couple of months.

Mannarino has always loved a faster court and he gets that on the grass and also during this summer hardcourt swing, which has generally sped up following the change to Har-Tru courts in Washington and Toronto.

It’s always been fast in Cincinnati and that could be bad news for Machac.

The Czech has plenty of talent but he’s struggled in recent months, winning just four of his last 12 matches. Last week, he suffered a first-round defeat in Toronto to Reilly Opelka and before that was beaten by world number 192 August Holmgren at Wimbledon.

Throw in the fact that Mannarino won the pair’s only previous meeting 6-1 6-2 in Indian Wells last season, holding serve throughout, and the Frenchman really does look a good bet at 7/4.