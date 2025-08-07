Tennis betting tips: Cincinnati Open round one preview and best bets

Arthur Rinderknech v Nuno Borges (Thu, 1600 BST)

My best bet for the first-round matches in Cincinnati comes in one of the opening contests.

Put simply, Rinderknech looks too big here.

While this will be his debut in Cincinnati – a beneficiary of the tournament’s expansion from a 56 draw to 96 – he should be suited to what are expected to be slick conditions despite the change of court surface to Har-Tru, the same layout used in both Toronto and Washington recently.

He played well on the faster grass, reaching the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club, where he beat Ben Shelton, and then upsetting Alex Zverev at Wimbledon.

Having moved back onto the clay, Rinderknech made the most of altitude conditions in Kitzbuhel – where the balls fly through the air that bit quicker – and made the last four.

A strong first serve should produce aces and unreturnables here and I think this will be a tougher match to win for Borges than their previous meeting in slower Indian Wells back in March. The Portuguese won that in three sets.

Borges is just 5-6 since the start of the grasscourt season and has found conditions tricky here in the past. He’s won just the one main-draw match in Cincinnati and that was against a player who came into the contest having lost 15 of his last 16, namely Adrian Mannarino.

Rinderknech is definitely worth backing at 7/4.