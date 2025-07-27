Tennis betting tips: National Bank Open round one preview and best bets

0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Reilly Opelka v Sebastian Ofner at 9/4 (bet365)

Sebastian Ofner v Reilly Opelka (Sun)

Opelka returned to his favoured hardcourts in Washington last week where he wasn’t far away from beating seed Daniil Medvedev.

He should get the speedy conditions his massive serve thrives in here with the relatively new Har-Tru courts of Toronto rated medium-fast by the ITF’s court pace rating system.

Ofner, meanwhile, will be playing only his second hardcourt match in almost 18 months and his first since last year’s US Open. This isn’t his domain.

And he’s also been struggling in recent weeks on other surfaces, arriving here on the back of three consecutive straight-sets defeats.

That familiarity with conditions can help Opelka win but since I started writing this on Saturday, what the bookies had as a 50-50 match now sees Opelka as 4/6 favourite.

I’ll instead back a first-set tie-break at 9/4.

That’s occurred in seven of Opelka’s 19 hardcourt matches which have seen the first set completed this season.

That huge serve and a weak return game is responsible, although I’m not hugely convinced Ofner will keep his side of the bargain following those disappointing results of late.

I’ll therefore keep stakes to a minimum.