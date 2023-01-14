Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Get our best bets for every day of the Australian Open
Get our best bets for every day of the Australian Open

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open preview, bets and analysis

By Andy Schooler
17:15 · SAT January 14, 2023

Tennis expert Andy Schooler kicks off his daily Australian Open previews with a look at Monday's action at Melbourne Park.

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day one

Selections will appear here

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Every day we'll be providing readers with an exclusive daily accumulator just click the below image to find out how our latest Members Extra works and what else you'll get for signing up with Sporting Life

Get the latest enhanced accumulator

Daily previews and best bets from Andy Schooler will appear here from Sunday.

DELETE CAPTION

Now read...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....