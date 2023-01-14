Sporting Life
Get the latest enhanced accumulator
Get the latest enhanced accumulator

Free & exclusive betting tips & daily acca for the Australian Open

By Sporting Life
17:15 · SAT January 14, 2023

We're expanding Members Extra with an enhanced tennis accumulator for every day of the Australian Open.

We'll be combining some of the selections from tennis tipster Andy Schooler for a special multiple which will be offered at enhanced odds by Sky Bet.

The accumulator will only be available through unique links in this article which will take you directly to Sky Bet where your betting slip will be pre-populated with the latest live price.

Andy's full analysis and daily best bets can be accessed by clicking here.

Sign up for free or login with your existing Sporting Life or Sky Bet account details for access to...

  • Exclusive enhanced daily tennis accumulators
  • Analysis of the biggest tournaments in the sport
  • Selections from a wide range of sub-markets

Other benefits include...

  • Free video replays of all UK and Irish horse racing
  • My Stable horse tracker
  • Competitions and giveaways
  • More Members Extra tipping content

Daily tennis accumulator: Australian Open

Selection 1: Will appear here

Selection 2: Will appear here

Selection 3: Will appear here

CLICK HERE to back the acca with Sky Bet

Members Extra

Bookmark these links to ensure you never miss a Members Extra selection...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

