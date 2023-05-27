Every day throughout the French Open, tennis expert Andy Schooler will provide his unmissable analysis and best bets. Here's day one.

Tennis betting tips: French Open 1.5pts Laslo Djere (+6.5) to beat Andrey Rublev on the game handicap at 4/5 (General) 1pt David Goffin to beat Hubert Hurkacz at 19/10 (William Hill) 1.5pts Dan Evans to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4/5 (General) 1pt over 12.5 games in first set of John Isner v Nuno Borges at 2/1 (bet365) 1pt over 1.5 tie-breaks in John Isner v Nuno Borges at 2/1 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Laslo Djere v Andrey Rublev Those who have already read my outright preview will know I’m keen on Monte Carlo winner Rublev’s chances of a decent run but this isn’t the easiest of first-round matches. Clearly, I expect the Russian to win but Djere has played well enough of late to make things tough. He pushed Hubert Hurkacz all the way to a final-set tie-break in Monte Carlo, beat Borna Coric in Banja Luka, finished runner-up in the Cagliari Challenger and also made the last 16 in Rome. These two met in the first round of last year’s US Open and it went to a decider, while they also met on clay last summer with Rublev winning in two close sets. I think the bet here is for Djere to cover the handicap with a 6.5-game start. Rublev has never won his opening match at Roland Garros in straight sets, indeed he’s only posted a 3-0 win twice in 12 French Open contests. Djere can grab a set here and cover. CLICK HERE to back Laslo Djere (+6.5) to beat Andrey Rublev on the game handicap with Sky Bet