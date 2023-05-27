Every day throughout the French Open, tennis expert Andy Schooler will provide his unmissable analysis and best bets. Here's day one.
1.5pts Laslo Djere (+6.5) to beat Andrey Rublev on the game handicap at 4/5 (General)
1pt David Goffin to beat Hubert Hurkacz at 19/10 (William Hill)
1.5pts Dan Evans to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4/5 (General)
1pt over 12.5 games in first set of John Isner v Nuno Borges at 2/1 (bet365)
1pt over 1.5 tie-breaks in John Isner v Nuno Borges at 2/1 (Paddy Power)
Those who have already read my outright preview will know I’m keen on Monte Carlo winner Rublev’s chances of a decent run but this isn’t the easiest of first-round matches.
Clearly, I expect the Russian to win but Djere has played well enough of late to make things tough.
He pushed Hubert Hurkacz all the way to a final-set tie-break in Monte Carlo, beat Borna Coric in Banja Luka, finished runner-up in the Cagliari Challenger and also made the last 16 in Rome.
These two met in the first round of last year’s US Open and it went to a decider, while they also met on clay last summer with Rublev winning in two close sets.
I think the bet here is for Djere to cover the handicap with a 6.5-game start.
Rublev has never won his opening match at Roland Garros in straight sets, indeed he’s only posted a 3-0 win twice in 12 French Open contests.
Djere can grab a set here and cover.
CLICK HERE to back Laslo Djere (+6.5) to beat Andrey Rublev on the game handicap with Sky Bet
For an outsider on Sunday, I think the experienced Goffin is worth a try.
Hurkacz has been disappointing on the surface, going 3-4 on it this spring in Europe. He was last seen losing to JJ Wolf in Rome. Not great.
Goffin reached the Aix-en-Provence Challenger semis the other week and took a set off Alex Zverev in Rome.
His long enjoyed the clay and is a former quarter-finalist here. He’s made the third round on six of his last eight visits and while it was Hurkacz who ended his run in Paris 12 months ago, it’s worth noting Goffin also beat him when they met in Rome in 2022.
Not one to get carried away with but the Belgian might just reward those backing him at 19/10.
There was a time when Evans was swerved all the time on clay but no longer.
He’s produced some good results on the surface again over the past couple of months, reaching semi-finals in Marrakech and Barcelona where Francisco Cerundolo and Karen Khachanov were both defeated.
Kokkinakis is another far from happy with the clay under his feet and he’s not won a match here since 2015. Yes, he’s had plenty of injury issues but that’s still a poor record.
During the current clay swing, the Aussie’s only tour-level win came via an injury retirement.
The head-to-head is level at 1-1 but neither match was on clay. I expect Evans to move ahead on Sunday.
Isner and tie-breaks have long featured in these previews due his huge serve and I can’t resist getting involved again.
OK, he’s pretty much a part-time player these days and hasn’t been in Europe for any of the warm-up events.
But the American isn’t clayphobe – he’s one of only three men to take Rafael Nadal to a fifth set at Roland Garros – and he’ll undoubtedly be focusing on that serve to get him through games.
With the temperature up in the high 20s in Paris, conditions should be fairly fast, which will help, and Borges won’t have face many players like this before.
Ten of Isner’s 11 matches in 2023 have featured a tie-break, with seven of the 11 having one in he opening set. Five have seen 2+ tie-breaks.
In addition, Isner has played a first-set tie-break in nine of his last 19 matches at Roland Garrosm while six of his last 13 have seen at least two breakers.
Over 12.5 games in the first set at 2/1 and over 1.5 tie-breaks in the match at the same odds both look decent prices.
Posted at 1830 BST on 27/05/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.