Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day five best bets Friday January 19

Sebastian Korda v Andrey Rublev

When I looked over Friday’s Australian Open men’s coupon, nothing really leapt off the page.

Instead, it took a bit of digging to come up with a bet that might offer a spot of value.

Korda and Rublev have had similar routes to the third round – both survived five-set battles in their tournament openers before finding something close to top form in the next round, posting straight-sets victories.

But a look at the pair’s head-to-head record provides plenty of contrast.

Rublev has won both matches in straight sets, first in Miami in 2021 and, most recently, indoors in Gijon towards the end of 2022.

Now, there’s an argument to say Korda should have improved over the ensuing period, although I’m not sure that’s the case. While he did have the odd good week, the American was too inconsistent in 2023 and he could be in for more disappointment here.

Rublev served very well against Christopher Eubanks on Wednesday, losing only 14 points behind his own delivery. He won 85% of points on first serve which is the same number he posted in that Miami clash of 2021.

Korda is a better returner but perhaps the most notable stat in that head-to-head is the points won by Korda on his second serve – just 33% in Miami and 48% in Gijon. Rublev was 15 and 20 percentage points better in those matches and that’s an area I’d expect him to profit from.

Korda will need to keep his first-serve percentage high but even if he does, I feel these are two players with a similar game style, one of whom does most things just that little bit better.

Korda dominated Quentin Halys last time out but I doubt he’ll be able to pin Rublev back behind the baseline as often as he did the Frenchman.

Temperatures below 20C should make the conditions relatively slow and I’d suggest that would favour Rublev more.

Rublev is 4/9 to progress to the last 16 but I’m going to take a chance on him winning, once again, in straight sets.

That’s on offer at 5/2 and looks a tempting way to approach this one given what they’ve produced against each other in the past.