In the week before Wimbledon, the in-form Andy Schooler is wary of backing short prices and is instead siding with three long shots at this week’s ATP event in Eastbourne.

Rothesay International Eastbourne, England, UK (outdoor grass) It’s a wide-open draw for the final Wimbledon warm-up event of 2022 which, as it has been since 2017, is held at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park. One bookie is going 13/2 the field which says much about trying to find a winner. But try we must and it’s worth mentioning the special factors that are in play this week – the one before a Grand Slam. First of all, you have to question the motivation levels of those player expected to go well at Wimbledon in the next fortnight. A deep run here has the potential to undermine their chances in SW19 and they may play accordingly. It’s not unfair to suggest some may want only a couple of matches in Eastbourne before heading up to London. With this in mind, it’s often worth looking for players who have previously performed well in the week ahead of a Major – for example, Alex de Minaur is the defending champion here. Next up is the injury issue. Even a small niggle in a week such as this can lead to a withdrawal given what lies ahead. Time and again we’ve seen a high number of pull-outs in the days leading up to a Slam and I doubt it will be any different this week. This always make me slightly wary of backing short prices in these weeks, although as already mentioned, there aren’t really any of those around in this tournament. Top seed Cam Norrie is at the top of most markets and one suspects he’ll be looking for a good week having played just one grasscourt match so far this season, losing his opener to Grigor Dimitrov at Queen’s last week. He did make the final of Queen’s last year so he can play on grass but I don’t think this is his best surface and he’s also in a tricky quarter of the draw.

He may well face a bedded-in qualifier first up, while a tough quarter-final looks guaranteed with one of Dan Evans, ADRIAN MANNARINO, Maxime Cressy and Reilly Opelka lying in wait at that stage. Mannarino fits the bill as one of those players with form for good runs in this week – the Frenchman has twice made the final in Antalya in the week before Wimbledon. He made the semis in Den Bosch a couple of weeks ago, beating De Mianur before running into top seed Daniil Medvedev. He then rested up last week so should be raring to go again. Mannarino is certainly someone who likes the green stuff under his feet – his only ATP title came in Den Bosch in 2019 – and 35/1 about his chances does look a tad large despite his tough draw. Moving down the draw, the second quarter looks one full of opportunity. It’s leading seed, Diego Schwartzman, is something of a grass-phobe and is easily overlooked, while the other seed, Holger Rune, remains very inexperienced on this surface. Some will turn to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina following his decent week at Queen’s where he made the quarter-finals but I’m prepared to take a stab with JACK DRAPER. The Briton is a player going places, as he proved again last week at Queen’s when he dismissed fourth seed Taylor Fritz with ease. Already a multiple Challenger title winner this season, the left-hander has a big serve which can cause damage on this surface, plus a mighty forehand, and landing in this section provides him with a good chance to go deep at this level for the first time.

A first-round match with Jenson Brooksby could undoubtedly be tricky – the American made the final on grass in Newport last season. However, Brooksby’s game is about counter-punching and sticking in rallies, something he may struggle to do if Draper’s first-strike game is firing. I don’t see too much to fear for the home wild card here and a small play at 25s looks worthwhile. In quarter three, I’ll play ALEXANDER BUBLIK at the same price. There’s plenty to like about the Kazakh. First up he made the quarter-finals here last year. He also beat Grigor Dimitrov en route to the last 32 of Wimbledon and then reached the semis in Newport. He had gone one better at the latter event in the previous grasscourt campaign (2019), finishing runner-up. So far this year on the surface he’s already played in Stuttgart and at Queen’s. In Germany he beat the in-form Denis Kudla before losing to eventual finalist Andy Murray, while in London he saw off Lorenzo Musetti before losing a tight battle with Marin Cilic. That’s all encouraging stuff for a player with a huge serve – aces are almost certainly guaranteed on these slick courts. Double-faults can be a problem – you have to accept that with Bublik – but I do feel he has a decent chance here given the draw. Admittedly he’s got a seed first up in Frances Tiafoe, while Seb Korda, Ugo Humbert and Taylor Fritz are also in the quarter. However, none has great recent form and with the surface suiting Bublik’s game, I think he’s worthy of support at 25s. Finally to the bottom quarter which contains several of those from the top of the market – the reason I’m happy to leave it alone.

The second seed is Jannik Sinner, while reigning champ De Minaur is also here, as is the man he beat in last year's final, Lorenzo Sonego. I wrote about Sonego in last week's profitable preview and he's certainly worth another mention on this occasion as he's another of those players with proved form in this week of the season. As well as his final run 12 months ago, the Italian also made the final in Antalya the week before Wimbledon in 2019. With no 2020 grasscourt season due to the pandemic, he's therefore looking to reach a final the week before Wimbledon for the third time in a row. He's not without a chance but odds of 12/1 fail to appeal given his draw – he could have to go through a qualifier, De Minaur and then Sinner just to reach the semi-finals. Not that I really expect Sinner to challenge this week. He's played just seven grasscourt matches in his professional career, winning only two. None of the wins has been a tour level. Looks too short, especially with Tommy Paul, who played well at Queen's, a likely opening opponent. After just one win in three grasscourt matches this season, perhaps De Minaur will be fully motivated to repeat last season's success but again it's hard to get too enthusiastic about odds of 8/1. I'll stick with my long shots in the other sections of the draw. Published at 1530 BST on 19/06/22