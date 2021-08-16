Ilya Ivashka lands 35/1 winner at Winston-Salem Open

The 27-year-old became the first player from Belarus to win an ATP Tour singles title since Max Mirnyi in 2003 with a one-sided 6-0 6-2 win.

Ivashka raced away with the first set in just 21 minutes without dropping a single point on serve.

Out-of-sorts Ymer, the 22-year-old from Sweden, did at least avoid the dreaded double-bagel when he took the ninth game to get on the scoreboard.

But he was quickly put out of his misery as Ivashka completed the victory in only 55 minutes.