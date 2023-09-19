Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour previews and best bets for Chengdu and Zhuhai

Fresh from tipping both winners at the US Open, Andy Schooler returns to preview this week’s ATP tournaments in Chengdu and Zhuhai.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1pt e.w. Emil Ruusuvuori in the Chengdu Open at 16/1 (BetVictor, Unibet, BetUK) 1pt e.w. Christopher O’Connell in the Chengdu Open at 33/1 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Chengdu Open Chengdu, China (outdoor hard) The ATP Tour is back in China for first time since 2019 this week with two 250-level events. It was good to land both winners of the recent US Open in this column but I’ve always felt these lower-level tournaments offer the greatest value. With relatively few ranking points on offer, the motivation levels of some of the top names are often open to question, whereas some of those further down the market will consider weeks such as this a major opportunity to claim an ATP title. Next week, there’s a 500-level event in Beijing and that’s followed by the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai so clearly there are bigger and better prizes on offer for the likes of Alex Zverev, who is the top seed in Chengdu this week.

Alex Zverev

He played well at the US Open, beating Jannik Sinner en route to the last eight, although once there he was well beaten by Carlos Alcaraz. We have some notable altitude at this week’s event – they are around 500m above sea level in south-west China – and that should give Zverev’s big serve even greater ‘pop’ on the outdoor hardcourts. However, I come back to that point about motivation levels and I’m simply not convinced that Zverev will have prioritised this tournament given what’s to come. At no bigger than 2/1, he looks worth swerving. Instead, there’s a tasty-looking 33/1 shot as an alternative in the top half of the draw, namely CHRISTOPHER O’CONNELL. The Australian has enjoyed a fine season, impressing on both the clay and the grass. Indeed, I remember backing him at 33/1 in Geneva only for him to lose narrowly in the quarter-finals. He is the same price this week and that’s definitely worth an interest. Having taken a set off eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, O’Connell packed his bags and headed straight to China where he’s played the last two weeks on the Challenger Tour. Many of this field spent last week playing in the Davis Cup, several on different surfaces and/or indoors, so the 29-year-old should be among the best prepared in this field. In the first of those Challengers, O’Connell won the title in Shanghai without losing a set and his comments afterwards were certainly encouraging for further success. “I loved playing here,” he said. “As soon as I arrived here, I felt pretty comfortable. It was a tough trip coming from the US Open, playing a tough match against Medvedev. “I continued playing some really good tennis. I love the conditions here, the humidity. I’ve been training prior to the US Open in Florida with conditions similar to this, so that really helped with how I played this week.” The humidity aspect should be in play again this week. O’Connell climbed to a new career-high of 53 in the rankings after his Shanghai win and immediately set a goal of finishing the year inside the top 50. Clearly, he’s motivated to the max right now and a good run here could well propel him inside that line. An each-way play at 33s looks very much worthwhile.