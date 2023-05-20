Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Lyon, France (outdoor clay)

I’ve rarely been one for backing the favourites in the week before a Slam, although I must admit I was tempted on this occasion.

Cam Norrie heads the market in Lyon, an event he won last year, finished runner-up at in 2021 and made the semis of back in 2018.

That pretty much quells my usual fears about a top player being worried about overplaying ahead of a Slam – and certainly ticks the box in terms of a proven ability to produce the goods in such weeks.

We’ve seen it time and again in the past that some players simply don’t want to go into a fortnight-long Grand Slam tournament with a full week of tennis in their legs.

Some check out mentally, others check out completely – mid-event withdrawals are not uncommon especially if there’s a hint of an injury problem.

Essentially, backing short prices in these weeks carries plenty of risk and given the last I saw of Norrie was him being treated on court in Rome for what appeared to be a hip flexor problem, I can’t back him here at 7/2, despite his impressive track record.

Neither am I keen on top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is yet to win a claycourt match since arriving in Europe.

The Canadian did make the final here four years ago and is probably more likely to be trying his utmost given the need for matches under the belt but I’ve simply not seen the sort of form he’ll require to win this week.

If you are prepared to swerve FAA, the top half looks very open with Brandon Nakashima (only just back from injury) and the veteran Richard Gasquet among the seeds.

The other is Tommy Paul, a man who reached a Challenger Tour final on clay earlier this month but has gone 0-3 on the surface on the main tour.