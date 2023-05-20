Andy Schooler remains in excellent form with a 12/1 finalist coming in Rome on Sunday. Don't miss his preview of the latest ATP Tour action.
2pts win Francisco Cerundolo to win the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at 6/1 (BetVictor)
0.5pt e.w. Gregoire Barrere in the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at 28/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
I’ve rarely been one for backing the favourites in the week before a Slam, although I must admit I was tempted on this occasion.
Cam Norrie heads the market in Lyon, an event he won last year, finished runner-up at in 2021 and made the semis of back in 2018.
That pretty much quells my usual fears about a top player being worried about overplaying ahead of a Slam – and certainly ticks the box in terms of a proven ability to produce the goods in such weeks.
We’ve seen it time and again in the past that some players simply don’t want to go into a fortnight-long Grand Slam tournament with a full week of tennis in their legs.
Some check out mentally, others check out completely – mid-event withdrawals are not uncommon especially if there’s a hint of an injury problem.
Essentially, backing short prices in these weeks carries plenty of risk and given the last I saw of Norrie was him being treated on court in Rome for what appeared to be a hip flexor problem, I can’t back him here at 7/2, despite his impressive track record.
Neither am I keen on top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is yet to win a claycourt match since arriving in Europe.
The Canadian did make the final here four years ago and is probably more likely to be trying his utmost given the need for matches under the belt but I’ve simply not seen the sort of form he’ll require to win this week.
If you are prepared to swerve FAA, the top half looks very open with Brandon Nakashima (only just back from injury) and the veteran Richard Gasquet among the seeds.
The other is Tommy Paul, a man who reached a Challenger Tour final on clay earlier this month but has gone 0-3 on the surface on the main tour.
This looks a good section to try a long shot and so that’s what I going to do in the shape of GREGOIRE BARRERE.
While he’s not been to an ATP final before, there have been a few encouraging form signs in recent weeks on the clay.
Last week in Rome he beat Karen Khachanov before losing in three sets to Francisco Cerundolo. In Madrid, there was a narrow, two tie-break defeat to Grigor Dimitrov, while in Banja Luka it took eventual champion Dusan Lajovic to beat the Frenchman.
Time and again, Barrere has produced his best results in his homeland; that’s certainly been the case this season.
On the main tour, his best effort was a quarter-final showing in Marseille where seed Alexander Bublik was defeated before a narrow 7-6 7-6 loss to Holger Rune. That followed on from a Challenger Tour success in Quimper.
Last year, there were two Challenger titles in France, as well as a runner-up finish at the clay event in Aix-en-Provence.
Barrere hit a career-high ranking just a few weeks ago and so should be full of confidence heading to Lyon.
Yes, it’s a long shot but one I’m prepared to back each-way to small stakes.
Down in the bottom half, there’s been plenty to like about FRANCISCO CERUNDOLO’s play on the European clay and he looks the best bet from those higher up the market.
He beat Norrie in Monte Carlo and Casper Ruud in Barcelona before a run to the last eight in Rome where Jannik Sinner was among his victims.
Those are some quality wins and while there will understandably be some concern among potential backers about the Argentine wanting to hold something back for the forthcoming French Open, I’m not convinced he feels he’s a real contender there yet.
As fourth seed, he’s getting a first-round bye this week which means only four wins will be needed for the title, and also a Tuesday/Wednesday start ensuring almost a full week off since defeat to Ruud in Rome.
If Cerundolo is motivated enough this week, there’s every chance he can win and a price of 6/1 is just enough to hook me in.
Posted at 1900 BST on 20/05/23
