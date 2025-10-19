Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Vienna and Basel

After a profitable last week, Andy Schooler returns to preview the ATP tournaments in Vienna and Basel.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1pt e.w. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the Swiss Indoors at 22/1 (bet365, Betfred) 0.5pt e.w. Tallon Griekspoor in the Erste Bank Open at 50/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Erste Bank Open Vienna, Austria (indoor hard) If you want to know how much better Jannik Sinner has been than anyone else (bar Carlos Alcaraz) this season, you need only look as far as the betting market for this tournament. Sinner is chalked up no bigger than 4/7 to win this title, despite the fact that four other members of the world’s top 10 are here. Anyone who saw the Italian at the Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia last week will know why he’s so short. In Riyadh, Sinner demolished Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, not losing a set en route to a huge pay day. If he stays in that groove, Sinner won’t lose this week. Therefore the plan of attack that immediately springs to mind is to look for the finalist on the other side of the draw – most bookies are still paying half the odds for a place in the final, which is a decision to be praised. Alex Zverev is the man seeded to make the final and he’s also the player the bookies have shortest in this section. However, the German hasn’t been at his best for some time now and he arrives in Vienna having won just three of his last eight matches. OK, he’s a former champion here (in 2021) but he looks worth taking on.

Daniil Medvedev is an obvious contender. The Russian won his first title in almost two and a half years on Sunday when beating Corentin Moutet in a closely contested final in Almaty. Maybe he’s still thinking he could qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin but I’d imagine he’ll have to make the final both here and in Paris next week, probably winning at least one of them. It’s a tough ask, particularly given what he’s already done in the past few weeks. Sunday’s win took another big effort, one which followed on from a strength-sapping run in the brutal conditions of Shanghai, where he made the semis. Medvedev is extremely fit but even he will feel fatigue sooner or later, while the dash to Austria from eastern Kazakhstan should not be underestimated. While organisers will almost certainly grant him a Wednesday start, he won’t be in Vienna until Monday evening at the earliest, so there will be just one day on court to get used to the different conditions – he’s coming down from around 750m above sea level to 200m here too. In short, I can’t back Medvedev at 10/1. Lorenzo Musetti is a possible alternative at 25/1. He’s got a more realistic chance of making it to Turin but still needs points in the Race so should be fully motivated this week. Musetti didn’t play badly in Brussels but was blown away by the big serve of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The Frenchman’s delivery is extraordinary but I think it also highlights an issue for Musetti in that he’s not at his best on return in faster conditions. Conditions have sped up since the Rebound Ace courts were laid here several years back and, with that in mind, I prefer to take a chance of a player at a bigger price. This column has had semi-final losers at 40/1 and 66/1 in the past two weeks so perhaps it will be third time lucky. OK, maybe I’m clutching at straws but I do think a case can be made for TALLON GRIEKSPOOR at 50/1.

Tallon Griekspoor

This is a player who plays some of his best stuff indoors where the elements can’t affect his strong serve. We’ve seen that on several occasions over the past couple of years. Earlier this season, Griekspoor made the last eight in Montpellier, while last term there were semi-final appearances in Stockholm (at this time of year) and Rotterdam. Admittedly, the Dutchman hasn’t been in great form in recent months but there have been some signs of improvement of late. While Sinner ultimately retired from their match in Shanghai, Griekspoor did show what he’s capable of in that contest, which was in a deciding set when it concluded. Defeat to Valentin Vacherot in that tournament seemed bad at the time but given Vacherot went on to lift the trophy, the result has taken on a different light now. When Griekspoor headed indoors last week in Stockholm, there was an early defeat to Jacob Fearnley but it only came in a final-set tie-break. Griekspoor plays a lot of breakers so if he can tighten up a bit on the big points, it’s not hard to see him enjoying a decent week. He opens against last year’s runner-up Karen Khachanov but the Russian is struggling right now, losing his last four matches. Griekspoor also won their only previous meeting which came on indoor hard. Brandon Nakashima could follow, which would be a test, and then the out-of-sorts Zverev. There’s no doubt this is a bet that could go downhill fast but, at 50/1, I reckon Griekspoor is worth a small punt. Swiss Indoors Basel, Switzerland (indoor hard) Once the domain of a dominant Roger Federer, Basel looks pretty open this year. Seven of the top 20 will be in attendance with the American duo of Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton heading the field and, therefore, being at opposite ends of the draw. They are also the top two in the betting but I’m keen on neither at their prices. A lot of that is down to Americans’ poor record at this time of year and that is probably summed up by Fritz’s record. Of his 10 ATP titles, only one has come in the post-Wimbledon period. In addition, none of the 10 has come indoors. Here, Fritz also has a tough draw.

Taylor Fritz