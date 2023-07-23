Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Hamburg, Umag and Atlanta

Fresh from a 25/1 winner in Gstaad, Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for this week’s ATP events in Hamburg, Umag and Atlanta.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1pt win Sebastian Ofner in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag at 10/1 (BoyleSports) 0.5pt e.w. Fabian Marozsan in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag at 20/1 (Sky Bet, BetVictor, BoyleSports) 0.5pt e.w. Federico Coria in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag at 33/1 (bet365, BetVictor, BoyleSports) 1pt e.w. John Isner in the Atlanta Open at 12/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Brandon Nakashima in the Atlanta Open at 16/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hamburg European Open Hamburg, Germany (outdoor clay) Will appear here… Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Umag, Croatia (outdoor clay) It’s often the case that the tournaments with no big names offer the best value and Umag slots nicely into that bracket. There are only two top-50 players in this field, making it one of the weakest events on the ATP Tour in 2023. And neither of those make great appeal at the top of the market. Top seed Jiri Lehecka was last seen shaking hands early at Wimbledon where his movement was affected by severe blisters on his foot so we can’t be sure what his fitness is like coming in here. In any case, he went only 5-5 at tour level during the claycourt season prior to Roland Garros; I certainly don’t feel this is his best surface. At the other end of the draw is Lorenzo Sonego, again a player who probably would like a faster surface than this slow clay – remember they are down at sea level here and play most matches at night when the temperatures are lower. Having played up in Swiss Alps last week at significant altitude (where he lost his first match to our successful pick, Albert Ramos-Vinolas), Sonego is one of several players who will need to adapt to the vastly different conditions. The Italian did beat Andrey Rublev at the French Open but there are players I prefer at better prices than Sonego. In his quarter, I actually feel FABIAN MAROZSAN could make hay. CLICK HERE to back Marozsan with Sky Bet The man whose name shot to prominence when he beat Carlos Alcaraz earlier this season has been racking up the wins on the Challenger Tour in recent weeks and could well be ready to take that onto tour level, particularly given the relatively weak line-up this week. The Hungarian won a claycourt Challenger in Perugia last month and last week was back in the semis in Trieste, another seaside venue where the slow conditions and potential for wind should have set him up nicely for this event. He starts against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, a player who has done little of late, with the winner due to face Ramos-Vinolas or Jaume Munar. However, both of those men were involved in the latter stages in Gstaad so have little time to get used to the new conditions – they’ll need to be striking the ball harder here than in Gstaad where the thin air means less power is required. Sonego could follow and I reckon that’s a pretty decent draw. Of course, Marozsan will need to keep up his good form and maybe take it up a level but, as already pointed out, this tournament doesn’t look a great deal stronger than some Challengers so I’m happy to play at 20/1.

ATP250 Umag main singles draw incl. Wawrinka, Thiem and Cilic (Marin’s first start since January) pic.twitter.com/wxDl8YwJiu — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) July 22, 2023

In this half, I also like FEDERICO CORIA at 33/1. CLICK HERE to back Coria with Sky Bet The Argentine claimed a notable win against Sebastian Baez last week en route to the quarter-finals in Bastad, a much-needed upturn. Again, that’s a seaside resort with conditions not dissimilar to Umag. Despite a tough season, Coria has already been to an ATP final this year – in Cordoba back in February – and he looks a bit big to me at the odds, especially when you consider his draw. First-round foe Marc-Andrea Huesler has been disappointing for some time now, while Stan Wawrinka would follow. However, the Swiss lost in round two in Gstaad and makes little appeal at 7/1 in the outright betting. Coria is more than capable of winning that match, in my opinion, and a small-stakes bet is advised. My one in the top half is SEBASTIAN OFNER. CLICK HERE to back Ofner with Sky Bet This looks a very winnable section of the draw with Lehecka’s foibles already written about. Marin Cilic returns after months out injured and surely can't be expected to win first up, while Dominic Thiem is still being priced up on past reputation. Perhaps Matteo Arnaldi, who pushed Musetti hard in Bastad last week, can capitalise but I prefer Ofner. The Austrian has a first-round bye so only needs to win three matches to get to the final. And that bye comes in a very weak-looking quarter which features Christopher O’Connell, hardly renowned for his claycourt prowess, as the other seed, plus two local wild cards. Ofner played well last week in Bastad, making the quarter-finals where defeat to Casper Ruud was anything but a disgrace. Tomas Etcheverry and Bernabe Zapata Miralles were two decent clay sorts beaten in Sweden and that sort of form can reap rewards in this field. Atlanta Open Atlanta, USA (outdoor hard) The road to the US Open begins on the hardcourts of Atlanta this week and a decent field has gathered in Georgia. It’s led by Taylor Fritz, although I’m not interested in backing the 100/30 favourite. It’s been several months since we’ve seen anything like Fritz’s best tennis with some injury issues having affected the American. He’s done OK here in the past but nothing more – his 9-5 record having brought last one final appearance (and he lost that match). Doubtless Fritz will be keen to start afresh on the hardcourts but that’s easier said than done and the price just looks too short in a field of this calibre. Defending champion Alex de Minaur arguably holds better claims. He’s been in better form of late and has a strong tournament record, winning on each of his last two visits. The Aussie didn’t have to face break point during his 2019 triumph which is a nod to the conditions. It’s usually stiflingly hot which keeps conditions fast, something which has traditionally favoured the big servers here. The biggest of the lot is JOHN ISNER and he has a fabulous record here, winning six times and reaching three more finals. CLICK HERE to back Isner with Sky Bet The veteran American’s best days are surely behind him but a return to his homeland produced immediate results last week in Newport, as it has done so often during his career. Isner banged down 67 aces in four matches in Rhode Island as he reached the semi-finals and history shows it’s been tough to break that sledgehammer serve at the Atlantic Station venue over the years. His serve has been broken only 31 times in 43 matches in Atlanta (it’s worth pointing out that eight of those were at a different venue to the current one). Twenty of them have seen Isner hold throughout. In tie-breaks, he’s 25-14 at the tournament which is 4% up on his career win-loss average in breakers. Those are strong stats Isner is bringing with him and it’s worth noting that he’s only here on a special exemption having made the semis in Newport. The fact he originally didn’t enter but has now accepted suggests to me he fancies his chances at a venue he’s enjoyed huge success at. Given the upturn he saw in Newport, I’m prepared to take a chance on Big John in the top half at 12/1.

ATP250 Atlanta main singles draw incl. Monfils vs Kokkinakis (winner faces de Minaur) pic.twitter.com/57RkCzOgJ1 — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) July 22, 2023