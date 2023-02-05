The ATP Tour resumes this week – Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for the tournaments in Montpellier, Dallas and Cordoba.

Recommended bets: ATP Tour tennis 0.5pt e.w. Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Open Sud de France at 28/1 (BetVictor, Betfred) 0.5pt e.w. Ugo Humbert in the Open Sud de France at 20/1 (Betfred) 2pts win Denis Shapovalov in the Dallas Open at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt e.w. JJ Wolf in the Dallas Open at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betfred) 2pts win Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Cordoba Open at 9/1 (Betfred) 0.5pt e.w. Roberto Carballes Baena in the Cordoba Open at 28/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Open Sud de France Montpellier, France (indoor hard) The big event of the week takes place in Montpellier where all eight seeds are members of the top 50. The field is led by world number nine Holger Rune with the other top-20 player in attendance being Jannik Sinner. Both played well at the recent Australian Open only to lose five-setters in the last 16 so it’s not hard to make a case for either man. However, I’m not sure this is a great week to be getting with the favourites at fairly short prices. Both men are entered in the higher-level event in Rotterdam next week. That particularly noteworthy for Rune, who has already played three Davis Cup rubbers since his efforts in Melbourne, helping Denmark progress. Another reason I’m prepared to take him on is that a tricky opener likely lies in store. MARC-ANDREA HUESLER pulled up a few trees during the indoor swing last autumn, including victory in Sofia (which landed this column a 40/1 winner). He also beat Sinner in Paris, while he took sets off both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Karen Khachanov during a strong spell. The Swiss arrives here off the back of two crucial Davis Cup victories, including one over Alex Zverev, which helped his nation to a surprise 3-2 win in Germany at the weekend. That experience in indoor conditions should have him well prepared for the task ahead this week and what is usually a fairly fast venue should suit. Huesler’s impressive serve wasn’t at its best last week but he still banged down a few aces and I’d expect it to do more damage in these conditions. Assuming he can get past Luca van Assche in round one, Huesler will face Rune and that won’t be a match the top seed will relish. Huesler beat the Dane in that Sofia final, holding serve throughout, and also toppled him on clay in Bastad earlier in the year so would bring a 2-0 head-to-head to the table. Both matches were won in straight sets. Therefore, at 28/1, I’m prepared to have a punt on the Swiss star. In the bottom half, Sinner is the obvious potential finalist – three of his six ATP titles have come on indoor hard. However, I’ve already indicated I’m not particularly tempted by a pretty short price. There are plenty of potential problems in his path, including eighth seed Benjamin Bonzi, a player who has started the year well, making the final in Pune and then the third round of the Australian Open. However, Filip Krajinovic may usurp him before his slated quarter-final with Sinner – the Serb has twice made the semi-finals of this event and has often delivered indoors, conditions he was playing in as recently as Saturday, helping Serbia progress to the Davis Cup Finals. I considered backing those two at around 20/1 but instead I’m going to try UGO HUMBERT at a similar price. Indoor conditions with a bit of pace are ideal for the big-serving lefty, who likes to come forward and use his volleys. His career went off track last season but there have been some encouraging signs in early 2023. Humbert made the third round of the Australian Open and he’s now bedded into indoor tennis having played a key role in France’s weekend Davis Cup victory. He won both of his singles rubbers, including the fifth and decisive one in the tie in Hungary. In doing so, Humbert posted some good serving numbers – he won 77% of points behind his first serve and 63% behind his second – and lost his delivery only once. Yes, the quality of opponent here is higher but I think that effort certainly gives him a platform to build on in home conditions which suit his game. French players have an excellent record at this tournament, winning eight of its 12 editions. Seven of the runners-up have also been from the host nation. With that in mind, I’m happy to take a chance on Humbert each way at 20/1.

Dallas Open Dallas, USA (indoor hard) The Dallas Open is only in its second year, last year’s inaugural tournament having been won by Reilly Opelka. That’s a nod to how things may play out again. Big servers were prominent here 12 months ago and 12 of the 27 main-draw matches saw tie-breaks. As well as Opelka’s title run, John Isner made the semis and Taylor Fritz and Vasek Pospisil the quarters and so I’m keen to have a good look at those with a big delivery, who could use the fairly quick conditions to their advantage. The top seed and title favourite is Fritz, which is fair enough. He started the year by leading the USA to victory at the United Cup team event but when well fancied for a good run at the Australian Open, he flopped. Fritz impressed at the season-ending ATP Finals in November indoors but overall he’s not got a great record with a roof over his head and an awkward-looking opener against another big server – either Jack Sock or Ilya Ivashka – means he could get caught cold this week. Preference is for DENIS SHAPOVALOV at 11/2. He’s a player who performed well indoors last autumn, finishing runner-up in Vienna and helping Canada win the Davis Cup. He also made the final in Seoul in the autumn, albeit that was outdoors. So far in 2023, he’s made the last eight in Adelaide where eventual champion and all-time great Novak Djokovic got the better of him, while at the Australian Open he bowed out in round three when coming up against Hubert Hurkacz. Shapovalov had chances to win that but a poor game on serve in the final set proved very costly. A repeat in these conditions could also prove fatal for his chances but I’m prepared to get with a player who is clearly keen to get plenty of hardcourt matches under his belt ahead of the ‘Sunshine Double’ of Indian Wells and Miami. After this, he’s off to Delray Beach and then Acapulco. Shapovalov could meet Fritz in the semi-finals and so it’s worth noting he leads that head-to-head 5-2. It’s 2-0 on indoor hard with Shapo having won their most recent battle in Vienna in October. In the opposite half, Isner is an obvious threat, although his dismal Australian showing suggested the veteran American is finally nearing the end. The serve should keep him in matches but more is needed to win at this level. Frances Tiafoe is the man the bookies expect to make the final but I’m happy to take him on with another player whose game is helped by a strong serve and that’s JJ WOLF. He banged down 62 aces in his four Australian Open matches, producing a real breakthrough run at the top level, one which should fill him with confidence for the months ahead. His return to action provide him with decent conditions for his game – it should be remembered that Wolf reached his maiden ATP final indoors in Florence back in the autumn. As sixth seed, he looks fairly well drawn and I’d expect him to at least reach the last eight where a meeting with Tiafoe looks likely. Their only previous meeting came on a hardcourt when Tiafoe edged home 6-4 in the decider. That was in 2021 and it’s fair to say Wolf has come on a lot since then. At 14/1, he’s not the best bet in the world but it is one I’m prepared to back.