Tennis betting tips: ATP Masters 1000 preview and best bets for Indian Wells

Having had two 25/1 shots placed in the last two weeks, Andy Schooler returns to preview the opening ATP Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 0.5pt e.w. Tommy Paul to win the title at 80/1 (General) 0.5pt Francisco Cerundolo to win quarter two at 25/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Miomir Kecmanovic to win quarter three at 33/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells, USA (outdoor hard) So, the odds are up for the opening Masters 1000 event of the ATP Tour season and we have a market which, I suspect, will become rather familiar as the year progresses. The ‘Big Two’ of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are both 6/4 shots with the rest of the field stretched out behind them. Quite a way behind in fact – it’s 12/1 bar. If you want the winner, history suggests the best tactic is to pick one of the joint favourites. Of the last 21 tournaments at which Alcaraz and Sinner have both competed, 20 have seen one of them lift the trophy. As I wrote ahead of Doha the last time both played, Sinner looks the most vulnerable. The Italian lost to Jakub Mensik at that Qatar Open and is yet to reach the final here, his best finishes being semi-finals in 2023 and 2024. The other factor which is a potential issue for Sinner is that he didn’t play here 12 months ago – he was serving his controversial ban at the time – and that means he hasn’t played on the new Laykold courts yet. They were still on Plexipave in 2024 but while many expected conditions to speed up last season, it wasn’t really the case.

Alcaraz’s view was: “(It’s) kind of the same court, really slow, bounces a lot.” Daniil Medvedev, a man long critical of sluggish conditions, said it was “very, very slow”. Indian Wells has long been that way. While big servers have often had some success – largely due to the fact that the ball travels through the dry desert air pretty quickly – the ball has tended to come up off the court high and slow, rather than skidding through. That is widely thought to be due to grit getting into the court surface from the desert winds. In short, these are unique hardcourt conditions and it is subsequently a venue at which many players have struggled. Andy Murray famously never got to grips with Indian Wells, suffering a series of shock defeats here during his career. Of the current generation, Alex Zverev – this year’s fourth seed – has never been past the last eight, making this his least-successful Masters tournament. And Alex de Minaur, a player you’d expect to do well on a sluggish hardcourt, is just 9-7 at this venue. Am certainly happy to swerve those two when looking for potential alternatives. Instead, I’ll turn to someone with a decent, if far from exceptional, record in Indian Wells. TOMMY PAUL is in Sinner’s quarter of the draw and holds a 13-5 win-loss record here, making it his most successful Masters event. I remember the American completely flat-batting talk about slow and fast courts, saying that, to him, it really doesn’t matter. He’s happy to adapt to whatever is laid down for him. That’s probably a good attitude to have. He’ll bring good memories of a run to the semis here two years ago, while form so far in 2026 has been decent enough. There was a semi-final appearance in Adelaide just before the Australian Open where he played well before running into eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Since then, he’s made the final in Delray Beach which should set him up nicely for this event, one at which he’s beaten the likes of Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud at in the past. Like most players, his head-to-head record with Sinner doesn’t make for great reading – it’s 1-4, although two of the defeats, including the most recent, have come in a deciding set. I just feel that Paul is the sort of player capable of living with Sinner if the Italian isn’t quite at his best and odds of 80/1 look worth a small play.

Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 Main Draw Singles pic.twitter.com/rjVxKkOCP7 — Tennis Draws (@DrawsTennis) March 3, 2026