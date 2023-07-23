Sporting Life
Pedro Cachin celebrates with his dog Tango
Pedro Cachin celebrates with his dog Tango

Pedro Cachin captured his first ATP Tour title at EFG Swiss Open

By Sporting Life
14:05 · SUN July 23, 2023

Andy Schooler's followers were able to enjoy a stress-free ATP Tour final on Sunday as his two 25/1 selections went head-to-head.

Pedro Cachin captured his first tour title when he overcame Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6 6-0 7-5 at the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, both having been advised at 25/1 by our tennis expert prior to the tournament.

Cachin came out on top at the end of a lengthy two-hour, 23-minute final, finding his stride in the second set and then toughing it out for his first silverware.

"In the beginning of the match I was a little nervous and made a few mistakes. It was the first time I had played against a lefty in the tournament but I stayed there," Cachin told atptour.com.

"I tried to be positive, more aggressive and go to the net. In a final it is difficult to play like this the whole match. I am very, very happy."

Andy's next set of ATP Tour selections will be posted on these pages later today

