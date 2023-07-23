Pedro Cachin captured his first ATP Tour title at EFG Swiss Open

Andy Schooler's followers were able to enjoy a stress-free ATP Tour final on Sunday as his two 25/1 selections went head-to-head.
Pedro Cachin captured his first tour title when he overcame Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6 6-0 7-5 at the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, both having been advised at 25/1 by our tennis expert prior to the tournament.
Cachin came out on top at the end of a lengthy two-hour, 23-minute final, finding his stride in the second set and then toughing it out for his first silverware.
"In the beginning of the match I was a little nervous and made a few mistakes. It was the first time I had played against a lefty in the tournament but I stayed there," Cachin told atptour.com.
"I tried to be positive, more aggressive and go to the net. In a final it is difficult to play like this the whole match. I am very, very happy."