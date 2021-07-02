Wimbledon 2021: British pair Andy Murray and Dan Evans beaten as Novak Djokovic progresses

British pair Andy Murray and Dan Evans bowed out of Wimbledon at the third-round stage but Novak Djokovic's bid for a 20th Grand Slam rolls on.

Murray’s Wimbledon comeback was ended in the third round with a straight-sets defeat by Denis Shapovalov. By winning back-to-back matches at a grand slam for the first time since his hip problems started in 2017, the two-time Wimbledon champion had Centre Court dreaming of home glories once again. But 10th seed Shapovalov was a step up from Nikoloz Basilashvili and Oscar Otte, and Murray was comfortably beaten 6-4 6-2 6-2 to complete a miserable day for British players on Centre following Evans’ loss to Korda. It means Cameron Norrie, who takes on Roger Federer on Saturday, is once again flying the British flag solo for the men, with Emma Raducanu the only home woman left in the singles draw. Speaking on Centre Court, Shapovalov paid tribute to Murray, saying: “What he’s done nobody’s ever done and he’s an inspiration to lots of people, including me. “I told him at the net that he’s my hero. Achievements aside, what he’s been able to do in the sport, to come back with an injury like this, play the tennis he’s playing. He’s just starting back up so it’s going to be amazing to see what he can do.”

Evans outdone by rising star Korda British number one Evans, who also went out in the third round in 2016 and 2019, has never made it to the second week at his home grand slam and fell at this stage for the third time after a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss. Things could have been different had Evans, seeded 22 and the favourite coming into the match, taken some early break points midway through the first set, but Korda held on and inevitably struck in the next game. Evans went long with a forehand at break down point at 3-4, allowing the American to serve it out and he got the job done with an emphatic smash at the net. The 31-year-old was not out of the encounter and took advantage of a rare error-prone service game from Korda midway through the second set to break serve and he was able to serve out to level at one set all. The match was effectively decided in a 15-minute period in the third set where there were three consecutive breaks of serve. Korda took Evans’ delivery to love to go 4-2 up but the Brit battled straight back to win a mammoth game, eventually winning on his fourth break point. He could not build on it, though, as he was immediately broken again at 4-3 and Korda quickly closed the set. Again Evans had chances in the fourth set. After getting his nose in front to go 4-2 up, he could not take advantage of his lead and a really poor service game allowed Korda to break before reeling off the next three games to seal victory. “I didn’t feel any more pressure because I was playing on Centre. He probably played the better tennis today, was a bit more aggressive than me. That was the difference," said Evans.

Djokovic survives another slight scare Novak Djokovic overcame the latest bump in the road on his seemingly inexorable march towards the Wimbledon title with a straight-sets win over Denis Kudla. The world number one extended his winning streak in grand slams to 17 matches and took another step towards a sixth Wimbledon crown, the third leg of the calendar-year grand slam, and a record-equalling 20th major title. Djokovic can even still emulate Steffi Graf in 1988 when she won all four grand slams and gold at the Olympics – a feat yet to be repeated.

