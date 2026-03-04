Indian Wells tennis round one match betting tips from Andy Schooler

Mattia Bellucci v Gabriel Diallo (Wed)

I can’t have Diallo as the favourite here.

He’s lost six of eight in 2026, with one of his wins coming against the world number 292 in Davis Cup. And even that went to a final-set tie-break.

The Canadian’s big problem has been on return of serve – he’s won only 9% of return games so far this season.

Another issue for him here in Indian Wells is that the usually sluggish courts blunt his decent first serve.

Bellucci had also been struggling but he returned to some sort of form in Acapulco last week where he downed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina with an impressive serving performance. A repeat of that would likely see Diallo struggle.

He certainly has struggled in his previous meetings with Bellucci, the Italian leading the head-to-head 3-1. It’s 2-1 on hardcourts with the other match being played on grass which you’d have thought had been in Diallo’s favour.

Bellucci at odds-against looks a good play to me.