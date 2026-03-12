Indian Wells tennis quarter-finals match betting tips from Andy Schooler

Carlos Alcaraz v Cameron Norrie (not before 0200 GMT, Fri)

My last-16 preview was one of those pieces that just leaves you on the floor once results have unfolded.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had two points to get the win against Learner Tien but failed to get the job done and just a few hours later Joao Fonseca held three consecutive points to win his predicted set against Jannik Sinner. He ended up losing 7-6 7-6.

Ahead of Thursday’s quarter-finals that does leave you wondering whether taking on Carlos Alcaraz is the right thing to do as it certainly has the potential to go badly wrong.

However, I do feel this could be closer than the bookies are suggesting.

Norrie loves Indian Wells – the 2021 champion is now 18-6 here – while he’s also played well on other sluggish hardcourts, notably the Mexican events in Acapulco and Los Cabos.

He’s reached this stage thanks to three straight-sets victories, including one over Alex de Minaur, whose game would also appear to match up well on this surface.

Of course, Alcaraz is another step up but he’s hardly been flawless so far – in round three he was a set and a break down against Arthur Rinderknech.

Norrie doesn’t have the service weapon of the Frenchman, but his ability from the baseline has troubled Alcaraz before.

The left-hander has beaten the Spaniard three times in eight meetings, with three of the last five going the Briton’s way. The most recent came indoors in Paris at the end of last season, although he has won on outdoor hard – in Cincinnati just before Alcaraz’s maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2022 US Open.

The game handicap gives Norrie a 5.5 start, which I found tempting – with hindsight, that is the bet I should have had on Fonseca against Sinner.

However, my concern is that Alcaraz is able to dominate sets, as he showed in the decider against Rinderknech and the opener against Casper Ruud on Wednesday when he started like a train.

Instead, let’s try something more speculative, namely Norrie to win a set.

That’s a whopping 33/10 despite having occurred in four of their last six meetings.

Throw in the theory that this is an ideal venue for Norrie and it looks worth a small punt.