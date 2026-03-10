Indian Wells tennis last-16 match betting tips from Andy Schooler

Learner Tien v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Tue)

Davidovich Fokina claimed the upset win over Jakub Mensik in the last round, delivering this column a winner.

Tien did likewise by defeating Ben Shelton, although the latter looked under weather and clearly wasn’t at his best.

Tien made hard work of it, allowing Shelton to force a deciding set when he looked in control, and he’ll have been disappointed with some aspects of his game, including an unforced error count that was just one less than his ill opponent.

Admittedly, his serve held up pretty well – bar that second-set wobble – although Fokina did take that apart when the pair met last summer in Washington, winning 6-2 6-2 in what remains their only meeting thus far.

There will be slower conditions here and these two will be content to play plenty of long rallies from the back of the court.

But ADF won’t be fazed by that. I’m a little surprised he’s the outsider here and will back him accordingly.