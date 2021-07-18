Tennis tips: Outright betting previews for Swiss Open, Plava Laguna Croatia Open & Mifel Open

After two semi-final losers last week, Andy Schooler is hoping to go at least one better on the ATP Tour this week with events in Gstaad, Umag and Los Cabos.

Tennis betting tips: Swiss Open, Croatia Open & Mifel Open 1pt e.w. Laslo Djere in the Swiss Open at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt e.w. Feliciano Lopez in the Swiss Open at 66/1 (bet365, BetVictor) 1pt e.w. Duan Lajovic in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Swiss Open Gstaad, Switzerland (outdoor clay) With the Olympic tennis event starting on Saturday – full preview to come on Friday – this week’s ATP Tour fields are somewhat weak with only 11 top-50 players in action across three events. That said, in the tournament director in Gstaad probably didn’t think he’d manage to attract four top-20 players in an Olympic year – the Swiss Open is easily the best-looking of this week’s tournaments. Those four are all 15/2 or shorter with Denis Shapovalov the top seed. The Canadian is returning to action just over a week after leaving Wimbledon in tears following a semi-final loss to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Having opted out of Tokyo 2020, it seems a bit of an odd decision for the Canadian to head onto the clay here given his next big target is the US Open on the hardcourts. He’s not here on a wild card so it’s clearly been a long-term plan, although whether he truly expected such a deep run at Wimbledon is open to question. Maybe his efforts in SW19 will prove a springboard to big success but right now whenever I see Shapovalov up towards the head of betting market, alarm bells ring in my head. The primary reason for that is that for all his talent (and he’s now a top-10 player) he’s only ever won one ATP title. That was on an indoor hardcourt in Stockholm in 2019. I can’t be backing him to win at 4/1 on clay. Another reason for swerving Shapovalov is the presence of Casper Ruud in his half of the draw.

ATP250 Gstaad singles & doubles draws pic.twitter.com/sLxMkacsXB — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) July 17, 2021

Ruud is actually the title favourite at 3/1 and he’s one of the best claycourt players on tour these days. That said, I’m not salivating at his price this week. He comes in off a run to the final in Bastad in Sweden, an event which takes place down at sea level. The Norwegian now has a quick turnaround to compete in vastly different conditions – the chocolate-box Alpine scenery of Gstaad is at an altitude above 1,000m. Yes, Ruud has had some success at altitude, winning in Geneva and finishing runner-up in Santiago in the past, but both of those venues are lower than this one where the balls will fly through the thin air and controlling them can be an issue for many. Ruud may win but he’s short enough for me. The other two leading names, Roberto Bautista Agut and Cristian Garin appear in the bottom half of the draw but the man I’m going to back is seventh seed LASLO DJERE. The Serb ticks many boxes. He looked in good nick when reaching the semi-finals of the 500-level event in Hamburg last week. Djere has also performed here in the past, reaching the last four on his only previous main-draw appearance in 2018. He’s also proved his altitude credentials elsewhere, including last year at nearby Kitzbuhel when he defeated Diego Schwartzman, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Jannik Sinner en route to the semis. There’s also a win over Juan Martin del Potro in Madrid on his CV. Djere is in Bautista Agut’s quarter of the draw and the Spaniard does hold a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head battle. Interestingly that clash came here in 2018 with RBA emerging victorious 6-4 in the third. Unlike Djere though, Bautista Agut is returning to action for the first time since Wimbledon and he’s also back on the clay – a surface on which he struggled prior to the grasscourt season.

Laslo Djere is the play at the Swiss Open

RBA hasn’t progressed beyond the last 16 of any clay event so far in 2021 so he’s another I’m happy to leave alone. Djere looks backable each-way at 14/1. I’m also going to add in a small-stakes play on FELICIANO LOPEZ in the top half of the draw. That’s largely a bet on course form – Lopez has a strong record at this event, one where conditions aid his booming lefty serve which last week delivered the 10,000th ace of the Spaniard’s career. The veteran won here in 2016 and also made the final 10 years before that. In between he’s also reached the quarter-finals or better on five occasions. This year, Lopez opens against home hope Marc-Andrea Huesler, who will be playing just his second main-draw match of the season. The first didn’t go well – he won just four games on clay against Briton Liam Broady. The winner will face Mikael Ymer or Alex Molcan, another winnable match. Then could come Shapovalov. At small play at 66/1 is the call.

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Croatia (outdoor clay) There’s no player from the top 40 playing in Umag this week, although arguably this event has more depth than its counterpart in Gstaad. While it is lacking in big names, it does have plenty of decent claycourt players. Albert Ramos-Vinolas is the top seed but he’s behind both Filip Krajinovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the betting. That’s partly due to his dip in form. This column profited from his victory in Estoril in early May but he’s struggled to win a match since and last week was beaten first time up in Hamburg. A second reason is Alcaraz looks too short. The teenager is clearly going places but it’s still early days in his development – he’s made just one semi-final at this level. Here, he’s also got Krajinovic in his quarter, the Serb having just finished runner-up in Hamburg so he’s clearly in good nick.

I much prefer the weaker-looking bottom half of the draw where I’m a bit surprised to see second seed DUSAN LAJOVIC at 14/1. He in won in Umag the last time the event was staged, in 2019, and was also a quarter-finalist the year before. His price can be attributed to some disappointing form in 2021 but there have been some good signs of late, in particularly last week when he reached the quarter-finals in Hamburg. Lajovic was then beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta but he should have taken plenty away from a 7-6 6-3 defeat given the Spaniard went on to claim the title without losing a set. That effort followed a similar run to the last eight in Belgrade prior to the French Open. The other seeds in the bottom half are Richard Gasquet, Aljaz Bedene and Gianluca Mager which helps highlight that this isn’t a section holding much fear so I’m happy to back Lajovic each way at 14s. Published at 1700 BST on 18/07/21

Mifel Open Los Cabos, Mexico (outdoor hard) Will appear here…