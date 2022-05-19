Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz had all been priced at 3/1 or shorter but only one of them can now reach the final, with Nadal and Djokovic on a quarter-final collision course.

The pair have won 15 of the last 17 titles at Roland Garros between them, with Nadal claiming 13 of them but losing to Djokovic in the semi-finals last year.

An unbalanced draw saw Alcaraz, widely considered the most likely challenger to Djokovic and Nadal, also placed in the top half and a potential semi-final opponent for either of the two veterans.

British number one Cameron Norrie, seeded 10th, will take on French wild card Manuel Guinard while 29th seed Dan Evans, who is still looking for his first victory at Roland Garros, meets Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.