Andy Schooler sees the two Wimbledon singles draws differently: one limited in number of viable winners, the other anything but.

In his in-depth preview of the men's draw, he reveals that he was close to siding with favourite Carlos Alcaraz, but instead believes that Novak Djokovic has landed in a good section of the draw as he seeks to match Roger Federer's record total of singles titles. On the ladies' side, things are more complicated. World number one Aryna Sabalenka is yet to look at her absolute best here, the same goes for Iga Swiatek, and for now Coco Gauff's grasscourt potential remains only that. Read his outright previews via the links below but we've brought together all selections in this at-a-glance guide. Men's singles outright preview

Ladies' singles outright preview

Best men's singles bet: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Drawn in opposite half to Alcaraz

Sinner's grass record not strong

Djokovic still competitive in biggest events "Going back 12 months, it’s worth remembering that almost everyone assumed that a knee injury sustained at the French Open would rule Djokovic out of Wimbledon. "Yet not only did he play, but he progressed, pretty serenely, to the final. Once there, Carlos Alcaraz proved too good by some margin but you have to say Djokovic is in better shape, both physically and mentally, this time around. "I’d expect Djokovic to have a considerably better chance of beating Sinner on Centre Court than Chatrier and I think there’s some each-way value in backing Djokovic in the outright betting." Best outsider: Jiri Lehecka

Jiri Lehecka

Gave Alcaraz a scare at Queen's Club

Big serve a big weapon on grass

Made last 16 on last Wimbledon visit "Lehecka was very impressive on the lawns of Queen’s Club where he beat Alex de Minaur and Jack Draper en route to the final and then pushed Alcaraz to a deciding set. "The serve was working very well that week and that is always a key to success on this surface. "If there’s one player in Q4 capable of toppling Alcaraz, then it is arguably Lehecka – he wasn’t that far away a couple of weeks ago." Best ladies' singles bet: Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina celebrates Wimbledon victory with her team

Past champion at Wimbledon

Leads WTA circuit in aces this year

Close to beating Sabalenka recently "The 2022 champion knows how to win here and has a major weapon in her serve, which is one of the best in the women’s game. She currently leads the WTA Tour for aces. "While Rybakina hasn’t been able to win again in SW19 yet – in fact the last eight championships have produced eight different champions – she’s gone close with runs to the semis and quarters. "The warm-up tournaments could have gone better, admittedly, but there were still quarter-finals at Queen’s and in Berlin, including defeat to Sabalenka when she had match points, and I think she has a solid title chance." Best outsiders: Emma Navarro and Diana Shnaider

Emma Navarro

Navarro reached the quarter-finals last year

World number 10 showing promise on grass

Shnaider won on grass in 2024 then lost to Navarro here "Navarro was a quarter-finalist here 12 months ago, beating Gauff, and has twice reached the semis in Bad Homburg. "She beat a decent grasscourter in Beatriz Haddad Maia at Queen’s Club, while last week victories over Marta Kostyuk and former world number one Naomi Oaska were achieved before Navarro took a set off eventual champion Pegula. "Navarro made the last four of the US Open less than a year ago so has experienced a deep run at a major. I don’t think she’ll be fazed, particularly given the section of the draw she’s landed in. "Shnaider's crunching lefty forehand is a shot which can do some damage, while we’ve seen before on grass what the sliding lefty serve can do in terms of dragging opponents out of position."