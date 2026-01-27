Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Wednesday January 28

Elena Rybakina v Iga Swiatek (0030 GMT)

The first thing to say is that the weather is due to be much cooler than for Tuesday’s quarter-finals (25C max) and so it’s unlikely to have a say in the outcome of any of the matches. Expect the Rod Laver Arena roof to remain open all day.

The opening contest has already seen a significant market move. Swiatek was chalked up as a slight favourite by most bookies but the market has now flip-flopped in Rybakina’s favour.

You can see why.

She’s yet to lose a set and dismantled the in-form Elise Mertens in the last round for the loss of just four games, holding her fearsome serve throughout.

Swiatek also brushed aside her fourth-round opponent, Maddison Inglis, but she lost a set to the only seed she’s faced so far, Anna Kalinskaya, and this looks a considerable step up in quality for the Pole, who has already lost to Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic this season.

Still, she does hold the upper hand against Rybakina in their head-to-head – 6-5 overall and 5-3 on hardcourts.

My initial thought was that the original pricing was probably about right and I’m not sure there’s value left in Rybakina’s price.

Frankly, I can see this gong either way so it looks one to sit back and watch – if you’re not asleep at this hour.

Jessica Pegula v Amanda Anisimova (not before 0200 GMT)

These are two players who have done everything asked of them so far in Melbourne.

Neither has lost a set and both have looked good in doing so.

As readers of my antepost preview will know, I’m on Anisimova for the title at 10/1 so in that sense I have no need to get involved here.

My view at that stage was that she’d win any quarter-final against Pegula and I stand by that view, although critics will note that Pegula has won all three previous meetings.

However, the pair haven’t played since Toronto in 2024 and it’s fair to say Anisimova has improved significantly since then, reaching the last two Grand Slam finals ad I believe her extra power will prove a decisive factor.

One takeaway from that head-to-head record which has the potential to provide a profit is the ace count.

Pegula out-aced Anisimova 6-2 in that Toronto clash, while it was 7-3 in their other 2024 meeting in Charleston. Their first match brought a 1-1 aces tie.

So far at this tournament, Anisimova is in the ascendancy but only just – she’s served 0.43 aces per game to Pegula’s 0.35.

The 3/1 on offer about Pegula serving the most aces looks tempting, with head-to-head records often the key clue.