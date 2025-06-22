The Spaniard, who survived match points when two sets down to stun Jannik Sinner in the most dramatic of French Open finals earlier this month, made it three titles in a row when triumphing at Queen's for the second time in three years.

Alcaraz overcame Jiri Lehecka in three sets to extend his relentless winning streak that began in May at the Rome Masters, where he claimed another final success over arch rival Sinner.

Both players are vying for favouritism at 6/4 with Novak Djokovic a distant third at 13/2 while Britain's Jack Draper is regarded the only other realistic challenger at 12/1.

Despite the obvious threat posed by Sinner, it would take a brave punter to back against Alcaraz based on current form, his formidable record at Wimbledon and the phycological advantage he holds over the world number one.

Alcaraz's career winning percentage on grass is now just over 90% which is staggering when you think he was 4-2 in his first two grass-cout seasons in 2021 and 2022.

The 22-year-old has won 25 of his last 26 matches on the surface since the start of 2023 and it'll take an unreal performance to beat him.