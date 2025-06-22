Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Eastbourne and Mallorca

Lexus Eastbourne Open

Eastbourne, England, Great Britain (outdoor grass)

You don’t often see the world number four playing the week before a Grand Slam tournament but TAYLOR FRITZ is among the field in Eastbourne.

The American clearly likes to play in this week – he’s been a regular in Sussex in this week of the calendar, playing in five of the last six years.

He’s won the title on three of those five appearances and racked up a 13-2 record at the tournament.

Having won in Stuttgart recently, he’s in good form on the grass and while some will highlight his early loss at Queen’s Club last week to Corentin Moutet, I’d suggest that makes it even more likely that he’ll want to do well here and get more matches under his belt before heading to Wimbledon.

Fritz is the defending champion (he also won here in 2022 and 2019) and, as top seed, he gets a first-round bye so will only need to win four matches in order to lift the trophy once again at Devonshire Park.

I’m a little surprised, therefore, that he’s on offer at 7/2 and while I’m not usually a backer of favourites, it makes sense to do so here.

I’ve written before about the type of player who you want to be backing in weeks such as these.

There may well be players in the field who want a few more matches, but not necessarily a full week of tennis, ahead of Wimbledon. Don’t be surprised to see a few withdrawals or half-hearted performances.

You want to be siding with players who should be fully motivated about this tournament and not those with one eye on what’s to follow.

A track record for performing in the week before a Slam certainly helps – Fritz clearly has this, while another man who does in the bottom half of the draw is LORENZO SONEGO.