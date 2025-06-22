Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Eastbourne and Mallorca

Andy Schooler previews the last Wimbledon warm-up events which take place this week in Eastbourne and Mallorca.
Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour
2pts win Taylor Fritz in the Lexus Eastbourne Open at 7/2 (General)
0.5pt e.w. Lorenzo Sonego in the Lexus Eastbourne Open at 50/1 (General)
Lexus Eastbourne Open
- Eastbourne, England, Great Britain (outdoor grass)
You don’t often see the world number four playing the week before a Grand Slam tournament but TAYLOR FRITZ is among the field in Eastbourne.
The American clearly likes to play in this week – he’s been a regular in Sussex in this week of the calendar, playing in five of the last six years.
He’s won the title on three of those five appearances and racked up a 13-2 record at the tournament.
Having won in Stuttgart recently, he’s in good form on the grass and while some will highlight his early loss at Queen’s Club last week to Corentin Moutet, I’d suggest that makes it even more likely that he’ll want to do well here and get more matches under his belt before heading to Wimbledon.
Fritz is the defending champion (he also won here in 2022 and 2019) and, as top seed, he gets a first-round bye so will only need to win four matches in order to lift the trophy once again at Devonshire Park.
I’m a little surprised, therefore, that he’s on offer at 7/2 and while I’m not usually a backer of favourites, it makes sense to do so here.
I’ve written before about the type of player who you want to be backing in weeks such as these.
There may well be players in the field who want a few more matches, but not necessarily a full week of tennis, ahead of Wimbledon. Don’t be surprised to see a few withdrawals or half-hearted performances.
You want to be siding with players who should be fully motivated about this tournament and not those with one eye on what’s to follow.
A track record for performing in the week before a Slam certainly helps – Fritz clearly has this, while another man who does in the bottom half of the draw is LORENZO SONEGO.
The Italian won his very first ATP title in this week of the season back in 2019 when he triumphed on the grass of Antalya and last year he added another in the week before the US Open at Winston-Salem.
He’s also reached the final here before, in 2021, which means three of his six ATP finals have come in the week before a Grand Slam.
To me, that suggests this is a player who very much feels this week is an opportunity rather than a hindrance.
He’s got a decent serve which he’s been able to use well on the slicker surfaces in the past.
And while he’s struggled for form since an excellent run at the Australian Open at the start of the season, there were encouraging signs in Halle last week where he pushed Alex Zverev all the way to a final-set tie-break before losing in the last 16.
Here, Sonego opens against Fabian Marozsan, who won only five games in defeat to Tomas Machac last week, with the winner of that facing Ugo Humbert.
I once again managed to back Humbert at the wrong time last week at Queen’s Club where he lost his opener against Denis Shapovalov and I’m clearly now worried he’ll shine a week too late.
It’s more than possible and Humbert will have his backers at 10/1, but Sonego does have three wins in seven meetings with the Frenchman and I just feel he’s overpriced at 50/1 given how well he’s performed in these weeks in the past.
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is the other seed in this section but he’s not done anything of note on the grass in the past couple of weeks despite his massive serve, while potential semi-final opponents include second seed Tommy Paul and Halle finalist Alexander Bublik.
However, Paul is playing his first grasscourt tournament in a year and could find Dan Evans an awkward customer in his opening match, while I think it’s unlikely that Bublik is going to reach back-to-back finals given his mentality.
Posted at 1515 BST on 22/06/25
Mallorca Championships
- Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain (outdoor grass)
Will appear here…
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.