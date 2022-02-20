Sporting Life
Cameron Norrie in action at the Australian Open
Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie takes Delray Beach Open title while Carlos Alcaraz lands 9/2 winning tip

By Sporting Life
22:36 · SUN February 20, 2022

British number one Cameron Norrie secured his third ATP Tour title with victory over Reilly Opelka in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Norrie edged a hard-fought contest 7-6 (1) 7-6 (4) against his big-serving American opponent, who sent down 25 aces but was unable to threaten Norrie’s serve.

The top seed failed to take any of the five break points he created against Opelka, who had needed three hours to win his third consecutive three-set match against John Millman in the semi-finals.

But Norrie raced through the first set tie-break and won the crucial points in the second set tie-break as well, most notably edging 5-4 ahead when Opelka’s forehand pass flew agonisingly long.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz won the Rio Open, beating Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 in the final to become the youngest ATP 500 champion since the category was created in 2009.

The seventh-seeded Alcaraz was always in control in the final, running out a convincing victor and returning a healthy profit for followers of tennis expert Andy Schooler, having been advised at 9/2 in his pre-tournament preview last week.

