It’s the busiest week of the ATP Tour season with no fewer than four tournament taking place – Andy Schooler previews Doha, Marseille, Rio and Delray Beach.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open Doha, Qatar (outdoor hard) The majority of this field are coming out of indoor conditions on to outdoor hardcourts which will prove a tricky transition for some. But one man who should be well in tune with what the Middle East has to offer is DAN EVANS. He spends much of his down time in nearby Dubai these days and has been there practising on outdoor hard for much of the past fortnight. He’ll play in Dubai next week but the field will be much stronger then, so his week looks a good opportunity to make the most of Evans. He started the year well in Australia, winning all three of his matches at the ATP Cup – this week’s top seed Denis Shapovalov and John Isner among his victims – before making the semis in Sydney. A disappointing loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime followed at the Australian Open, the Briton falling apart after failing to take his chance in a tight first set. Evans said he had “panicked” that day but was prepared to out it down to a bad day at the office, admitting he hadn’t been able “to get my game on court”. There aren’t too many of Auger-Aliassime’s class in this field. In fact there are only four ranked higher than Evans here.

Of those, former champion Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic are both in Evans’ half of the draw but the Briton is yet to lose to either man (admittedly he’s not faced RBA yet!) and I’m expecting a decent week from him. Yes, his two previous visits to Doha have yielded just a single win but one of the losses was to a certain Roger Federer and it should be remembered that this event has usually been played in the opening week of the season over the years. CLICK HERE to back Evans with Sky Bet Up in the top half, it’s probably worth taking on Shapovalov, who again flopped in Rotterdam last week, moaning about conditions during his defeat to qualifier Jiri Lehecka. His best effort here is a quarter-final run and he certainly looks opposable given his slim odds. In what doesn’t look the strongest half of an ATP draw you’ll see, MARTON FUCSOVICS may just be worth a go at 33/1. He showed some good signs in Rotterdam last week, beating Tallon Griekspoor and Filip Krajinovic before losing to top-10 star Andrey Rublev. His record at this event isn’t bad either with a 5-2 win-loss figure including quarter-final runs in each of the last two years – last season’s was ended by injury too. The Hungarian has also taken a set off world number one Novak Djokovic in the past at this venue. In addition, there are two last-eight appearances in Dubai on Fucsovics’ record.

Marton Fucsovics

He’ll need an improvement to deliver a profit here but in a fairly weak section of the draw, there looks to be an opportunity to do that. Fucsovics has the power to hit through a court which tends to slow down in the cooler night sessions here and if he is able to topple seed Lloyd Harris in his opener – something he did here last year - he could be in business. CLICK HERE to back Fucsovics with Sky Bet

Open 13 Provence Marseille, France (indoor hard) Some of the fastest conditions on the ATP Tour are found in Marseille. Subsequently this has long been a strong domain for two types of player – the big servers and those who like to attack and come forward. If the two characteristics can be combined, all the better. Many have gone well at big prices here, two recent examples being last season’s runner-up Pierre-Hugues Herbert and 2019 runner-up Mikhail Kukushkin. In that three-year period, Matt Ebden, Alexander Bublik and Ugo Humbert have all made the semis at chunky prices too. Can we find another here? Well, unfortunately we’ve got four of the world’s top 14 attendance – and the next highest-ranked player is the world number 48. That’s going to make things a bit harder, although it’s still far from impossible that a chink will be found in the big-guns’ armour. I’ll start in the top half where two-time winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime have both been placed. The pair met in the Rotterdam final on Sunday so face a quick turnaround but both have made back-to-back finals before, notably FAA did so in the same two events two years ago.

After losing his first eight tour-level finals, perhaps the improving Canadian can win two in two weeks – BoyleSports might regret their 9/2 quote given how he served in Rotterdam. He didn’t lose his own delivery against Rublev in the semi-finals and didn’t face break point against Tsitsipas in the final. I can see him being popular but I’m prepared to take a chance on 30/1 ILYA IVASHKA, a player I see fitting the profile for that ‘course horse’. A big serve should prove difficult to break in these conditions and the Belarusian is someone who likes to come forward towards the net given the chance – he showed that when winning his maiden ATP title in Winston-Salem last summer. Ivashka showed his propensity for fairly speedy conditions by reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon last season, while indoors he made the semis in Nur-Sultan. CLICK HERE to back Ivashka with Sky Bet Unfortunately, Ivashka’s draw means he may have to beat both of the big seeds mentioned just to make the final and for that reason I’ll keep stakes small.

There looks a better opportunity for a surprise finalist in the bottom half – I expect Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev will find the Gerflor surface a bit too quick for their liking. The trouble is, there’s no standout candidate to play that big-serving/attacking role. Tallon Griekspoor and Kamil Majchrzak, players I’ve mentioned in this column in recent weeks, both possess decent serves and could be a factor, but neither man has much of an indoor record to speak of. Perhaps Mikael Ymer can go well again after his semi-final run in Montpellier a fortnight ago – he could be an awkward first opponent for Rublev. However, I still feel he’s rather limited. The other option is to go with Herbert again. With his strong volleying skills, last year’s beaten finalist certainly likes fast indoor conditions. However, the famously unvaccinated star recently had COVID, has done little since his return and only made the quarter-finals of a Challenger in Cherbourg last week. In short, I’m struggling to find a convincing player to back. It may pay to wait until the conclusion of the qualifying tournament on Monday with a couple of potential players through to the final round at time of writing – I’ll update the preview if necessary. Posted at 1805 GMT on 13/02/22

