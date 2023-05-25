Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal after undergoing a trio of operations means no British women will be direct entrants, while Andy Murray is also missing after choosing to prioritise preparation for the grass-court season.

Three British hopefuls

Cameron Norrie (200/1)

The British number one’s form has tailed off after a spectacular start to the season, which included victories over Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz – the latter bringing him his second biggest title at the ATP Tour event in Rio.

Norrie’s heavy, spinning forehand and athletic prowess make him well suited to clay and his position in the top 16 keeps him away from the big guns through the early rounds.

A place in the second week will be his target.

Dan Evans (500/1)

A committed ‘clayphobe’ for most of his career, Evans has found his feet on the red stuff over the last couple of seasons and finally won his first match at Roland Garros last year.

After a difficult spell post Australian Open when he lost five straight matches, clay has seen the 33-year-old hit form, with runs to the semi-finals of ATP events in Marrakech and Barcelona keeping him in the top 25.

Jack Draper (500/1)

There have been more glimpses this season of what a phenomenal player the 21-year-old left-hander could be, including victories over Murray and Evans in Indian Wells.

But frustratingly he has again been restricted by physical problems, the latest an abdominal injury that dogged him for two months.

Like his good friend Raducanu, the most important priority for Draper, who will be making his Roland Garros debut, is ensuring his body is not his most difficult opponent.

When is the French Open and what TV channel is it on?

The 2023 French Open runs from Monday May 29 until Sunday June 11 and will be screened across Eurosport 1 and 2.

