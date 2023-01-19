Andy Murray produced yet another remarkable fightback to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in five sets at the Australian Open.

Having overcome 13th seed Matteo Berrettini over the maximum distance in round one, a seemingly fatigued Murray lost the first two sets and was on course for a swift exit against an in-form Aussie at the top of his game. However, having twice recovered from a break down to win the third set, Murray set about a trademark act of escapology, winning from two sets down for a record 11th time in his career. With the clock passing 4am local time in the longest match he'd ever played, Murray dug deeper and deeper to find those reserves required to break serve again at 5-5 in the fifth, before serving out for the match. In the end he won 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 7-5, the latest in a long line of victories that display the iron will of a man who, at 35, plays with a metal hip. At five hours and 45 minutes, it was the longest match of Murray’s whole career and the third latest finish to a tennis match ever.

It was a contest that had everything, not least the quality of the rallies, which somehow did not diminish as the clock ticked on. Both men were unhappy to be given time violations by umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore, while Kokkinakis, who racked up 102 winners, also received a warning for smashing his racket after a ridiculous point in the third set where Murray retrieved three smashes. A sizeable number of fans stuck it out to the bitter end but Murray railed to Asderaki-Moore about the lateness of the hour, branding it “disrespectful”, and the increasing number of post-midnight finishes will surely focus attention on tennis’ scheduling. Having spent more than 10 hours on court, Murray must now somehow try to recover for a third-round clash with Roberto Bautista Agut, the player he lost to in 2019 when it appeared his career was over.

World number 159 Kokkinakis, who won the Australian Open doubles title last year with his great friend Nick Kyrgios, was bidding to become the lowest-ranked player ever to beat Murray at a grand slam, although the level he played at here was far superior to that number. The match did not begin until after 10pm, and the atmosphere was tasty from the start – if ever there was a name to inspire chants from an Australian crowd, it is surely Kokkinakis. The 26-year-old, like his opponent, has dealt with more than his fair share of injury troubles but has shown before he can rise to a big occasion, boasting wins over Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kokkinakis made a nervous start but Murray was unable to take any of three break points in the second game and from there the Australian began to dictate with his big serve and forehand. He broke serve to lead 3-2, going on to take the first set and then looked in complete control when he forged ahead at 5-4 in the second. It was in that game that Murray received a time violation for taking too long on his serve, leading to complaints from the Scot about the impact of the crowd noise. He clawed his way back into the set in typically gritty fashion, saving three set points in the next game, but was immediately on the back foot in the tie-break and could not recover. The 35-year-old cut a frustrated figure throughout and at the beginning of the third set appeared to rail against the empty seat temporarily vacated by coach Ivan Lendl.