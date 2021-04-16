Snooker tips: World Championship previews for every match at the Crucible

If there is a weakness right now, it's out of the gates, and therein lies Joyce's chance to at least establish a foothold. The standard of opponent has been higher, but O'Sullivan has won just one of his last eight four-frame mini-sessions at the beginning of matches. Joyce is 15/2 to lead 3-1, as Jordan Brown did, and 50/1 to take the first four. Neither makes enough appeal as there's of course a very realistic prospect that he's blown away by The Rocket.

Yes, James Cahill beat him here in 2019, but you have to go all the way back to 2003 for the previous time he was dumped out by a qualifier, and that was no ordinary qualifier as Marco Fu caused an upset. In all, O'Sullivan has lost three times as a seeded player in round one, and this will be his 28th such match. For students of the Crucible curse, none of these defeats came as defending champion.

All of this is to say that O'Sullivan shouldn't underestimate his opponent, but providing he doesn't go missing for long periods he will surely win with the minimum of fuss for all that I don't expect the fireworks of last summer's opener against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, a game you sense O'Sullivan particularly relished. That day, he fired in a 101 break to take the opening frame and was 6-0 up in no time at all.

Bookmakers give him little chance — at 10/1, only Liam Highfield, against Trump, is a bigger outsider — and he will surely need to score better than he did in two qualifying matches. That's possible, and his form is arguably a little better than it reads: both his recent first-round exits came in deciders, prior to which he won a couple of matches before losing to Mark Selby in the Scottish Open.

That's one of just three prior meetings with O'Sullivan, who has won the other two, and now Joyce faces the prospect of making his Crucible debut against the defending champion in the feature match of the very first session. Some would say daunting, but Joyce has always been a player of considerable talent, and there's a sense that he feels like this is where he belongs.

When Mark Joyce beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-4 in the 2017 China Open, he described it as 'right up there with my best wins'. After pausing for thought, he put it second to his victory over Judd Trump in the UK Championship, and noted that beating the best players wasn't necessarily his problem: it was that he couldn't replicate these performances away from the TV cameras.

That said, Sky Bet make him 9/4 to bag two or more and that's preferable, as it disregards Yan's performance, and it's unlikely one for Gould would win any head-to-head (Yan is 2/7 for one or more). High frame count, relatively low centuries count is the call for what could be a real grind, one we'll take the favourite to win 10-8.

Certainly the longer format should play to his strengths having been beaten 4-1 by Jamie Clarke in the first round of the Gibraltar Open, and there's a feeling this one could be coming to a conclusion just before the afternoon session begins on Sunday. High frame count means more opportunities for centuries, but that's the one department in which Yan probably has a little improving to do and 9/4 about Gould in a centuries match bet makes some appeal.

Yan, one of Richard Mann's outright selections , doesn't have the worst draw in broader terms, with an out-of-sorts Shaun Murphy or Mark Davis potentially next. This will give us a nice indication as to where he is and could be exactly the sort of early test which sets him up for a deep run over the next fortnight.

Soon after that, he also got the better of Yan Bingtao in a final-frame decider at the European Masters, during what was an impressive run to the final. His subsequent form solid, Gould represents a serious threat to the Chinese and it's notable that he's never been rolled over here, at least not in round one. The over/under total frames line is set at 16.5, and going above makes plenty of sense at 5/6.

With 10 World Championship appearances under his belt, Martin Gould was always going to represent one of the trickiest draws, with perhaps only Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter less desirable. The Pinner Potter has never been beyond the second round here, but he's won three matches as a qualifier including against Stephen Maguire last summer.

Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

Saturday April 17, 1430 BST

There's potential for fireworks here if both are at it. Stephen Maguire made five centuries en route to the semi-finals of the Welsh Open back in February and while not at his most prolific in general this season, clearly remains capable if the mood takes him. Jamie Jones, meanwhile, has picked up some eye-catching wins having earned back his tour card, and it was here, eight years ago, that he made such a deep impression as a Crucible debutant.

Back then, Jones seemingly had a huge future, having beaten Shaun Murphy and Andrew Higginson before losing a tight quarter-final against Ali Carter, but for which he'd have faced Maguire. In some ways then his career shares something in common with Sunday's opponent, winner of a UK Championship some 16 years ago but yet to reach a Masters or World final despite his abundance of talent.

Maguire's overall record at the Crucible isn't good. He's lost in round one no fewer than nine times, including to Martin Gould last summer when quietly fancied. Crucially, it's been under the gun that he's faltered, losing final-frame deciders in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015, just as he had to Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2005. That's five of his nine early exits which have gone the distance, and Jones is 9/1 to add to that list and win 10-9.

The Welshman certainly looks capable of asking serious questions of his opponent, ones Maguire hasn't always had the answers to, and at 13/8 looks decent value. Better might be the 4/1 that he wins either 10-8 or 10-9.

Prediction: Maguire 8-10 Jones (BC)

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Saturday April 17, 1430 BST

A repeat of last year's opening round where Neil Robertson looked under serious threat from Liang Wenbo, before powering away in the final session. Although only briefly behind, Robertson had been pegged back to 5-5 from 4-2 and 5-3, but after a 97 break in frame 11, he barely let his opponent breathe from there until the end of a 10-5 win.

Liang had played well, bagging a century to go with two from Robertson, and this has been something of a theme in their previous encounters, including the 2015 UK Championship final which Robertson won in an identical scoreline. Their last four meetings have produced three or more centuries and the 11/10 that they combine for four or more is interesting enough.

Robertson will likely climb to fourth on the all-time centuries list during this tournament, one in which he's rightly among the favourites despite a fairly uninspiring return at the Crucible since winning the title in 2010. He made 11 in just three matches during that near flawless display to win the Tour Championship, and 5/2 that he manages four on his own here is the sort of bet which many will turn to for an interest.

In fact it gets to the crux of the issue: will Liang keep up his end of the bargain? It has been a quiet campaign for the former English Open winner, which is a worry, but he does have a better record here than you might think. Since reaching the quarter-finals in 2008 he's won just one of seven matches, but every defeat has been competitive — or else had been, until Robertson powered away from him in August.

On balance, something similar is expected. Robertson is short enough in the handicap betting, where he's asked to concede 4.5 frames, but it will be a surprise if he's not a convincing winner.

Prediction: Robertson 10-6 Liang (BC)

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

Saturday April 17, 1900 BST

This is hardly the headline game of the first round but it's a really interesting one nonetheless, with these two particularly familiar with each other's games and there being more than enough in the form book to suggest an upset could be in the offing.

Gilbert is plainly the more decorated player despite not yet having won a ranking title, but it has been a really poor season. He's yet to reach he last eight of a ranking event outside of the Shoot Out, and while there were good signs in the Masters, remember he faced Joe Perry after Judd Trump was withdrawn following a positive Covid-19 test.

But for that, Gilbert would likely have been sent packing early but instead beat Perry and Kyren Wilson, before giving John Higgins a good game in their semi-final. That and his semi-final run here in 2019, where Higgins broke his heart, reiterates his class. Yet it has seldom been in evidence this season and he's clearly struggled with the grind.

Wakelin has hardly been pulling up trees, but he must've taken great encouragement from last month's Gibraltar Open, in which he beat Nigel Bond, Chang Bingyu, Mark Selby and Jimmy White. Surely, those performances had something to do with his fightback in qualifying, where he overturned a 5-3 deficit to beat Lei Peifan 6-5 and was very good thereafter, defeating Matthew Stevens before scoring heavily to overcome the talented Xiao Guodong, all to preserve his tour status.

Those efforts may have taken their toll, but this is a really good draw for him, and on his sole previous Crucible appearance he took Judd Trump to a deciding frame. Expect a similarly competitive performance against an under-pressure opponent, who is perilously close to falling out of the top 16, with Wakelin considered value at 11/5. The fact he's practiced a lot with Gilbert might help, as it surely did when he beat Selby, and he's capable of another big win.

Prediction: Gilbert 8-10 Wakelin (BC)

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Sunday April 18, 1000 BST

At his own level, Anthony McGill has established himself as a bit of a Crucible specialist. That reputation was rubber-stamped when he reached the semi-finals last season, the fact he made it deep into that epic with Kyren Wilson without a century in the tournament speaking to how willing he is to do the hard yards the World Championship demands.

In the end, after a couple of overdue centuries had helped put him on the brink of the final, McGill was beaten in the cruelest fashion. Indeed Wilson was reduced to tears himself, having fluked the match-winning ball after a quite sensational frame which is worth watching again if you've an hour to spare. Come the end of it the two had combined for the most points ever scored in a single World Championship frame (186!) but the only statistic that really mattered went against the Scot.

A quarter-finalist on his debut and with a winning match record, McGill knows all about what's required here but that's also true of Ricky Walden, who blew a healthy lead in the semi-finals here eight years ago. Walden's overall form has plateaued since but there have been signs this year that he's returning to something close to his best, and that's reflected in the betting which finds these two hard to split.

At first glance, I was surprised to see McGill priced up at 10/11 given his Crucible credentials, but caution is probably the way. He hasn't won many big matches this season — Joe Perry and David Gilbert would be the highest-profile players he's beaten outside the Championship League — and Walden, free from the back problems which have plagued his career, will fancy this. I'd still be leaning towards McGill but perhaps last August has left a mark and this is one to sit back and enjoy.

Prediction: McGill 10-8 Walden (BC)

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

Sunday April 18, 1430 BST

Tian Pengfei was never behind in any of his three qualifiers as he earned a second crack at the Crucible, the first seeing him lose 10-9 to Stephen Maguire two years ago. Granted, Graeme Dott rallied from 8-1 down to make a real game of it but even that could be seen as a positive, the fact Tian regathered himself perhaps serving as an ideal way to prepare for John Higgins.

Whatever the case, the 33-year-old will have his hands full against Higgins, a four-time winner who lost finals in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and returns in better form than he's been for some time. Winning the Players Championship was a big deal for Higgins, who has tweaked his set-up and is reaping the rewards. I quite fancy him to go all the way and see few issues for him here.

Higgins has won all three previous meetings, and while Tian took Ronnie the distance in the Scottish Open, and has beaten the likes of Dominic Dale and Martin Gould this season, all this was achieved in single-session matches. Over two, despite his effort against Maguire, he is up against it and it's worth remembering he was in excellent form prior to that match in 2019.

Despite his heroics in qualifying, on balance he's not been playing as well as was the case then, and Higgins has an excellent record in matches like this one. Look at his first-round defeats at the Crucible and you'll see the names Alan McManus, Mark Davis and Mark Selby, the only three men to have eliminated him at this stage. All had vastly more experience, and class, than Tian.

Higgins hasn't lost more than seven frames in the first round since losing to McManus in 2014. With that in mind, 1/2 on the -2.5 handicap is probably a steal for those that way inclined, and I doubt he'll struggle to cover the 3.5 spread at 4/5.

Prediction: Higgins 10-4 Tian (BC)