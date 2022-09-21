Find out all you need to know about snooker's World Mixed Doubles tournament which takes place in Milton Keynes on September 24-25.

Daily Schedule & Results Will appear here from Saturday

Tournament Table & Format Ronnie O'Sullivan/Reanne Evans P 0 W 0 D 0 L 0 FW 0 FL 0 PTS 0

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Judd Trump/Ng On Yee P 0 W 0 D 0 L 0 FW 0 FL 0 PTS 0

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mark Selby/Rebecca Kenna P 0 W 0 D 0 L 0 FW 0 FL 0 PTS 0

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Neil Robertson/Mink Nutcharut P 0 W 0 D 0 L 0 FW 0 FL 0 PTS 0 The four teams will compete in a round-robin format, followed by the final with the winning team crowned champions. Each round-robin match will be four frames. Teams will score one point for each frame. At the end of the group phase, the top two teams will go through to the final, which will be best of seven frames. The two players in a team will make alternate visits to the table, not alternate shots.

TV and schedule info All the matches will be broadcast live on ITV Sport. Session times are 1pm and 7pm on both days. Each of the first three sessions will feature two group matches, so all eight players will be in action. The final will then take place on Sunday September 25 from 7pm.

Betting odds 2/1 Robertson & Nutcharut (4/6 to reach final)

2/1 O'Sullivan & Evans (4/6)

5/2 Trump & Yee (10/11)

8/1 Selby & Kenna (2/1) Click here for Sky Bet's full range of markets

Meet the teams and video previews Neil Robertson (Australia) and Mink Nutcharut (Thailand) Robertson won more titles (four) than anyone during the 2021/22 season, including the Tour Championship and the prestigious Masters crown. His team-mate, aged 22, is a real star of the future having won her first world title in 2022.

In The Yellow Corner... Robertson & Mink 🟡 | BetVictor World Mixed Doubles

Neil Robertson said: "I don’t think it’s been held officially on television for a very long time. It has been held before. It was held in my old snooker club in Cambridge, and it seemed to be that whoever was partnered with Reanne [Evans] would win it. "I had that opportunity to play with her once and we won it, which was great. There was a lot of tactics involved in terms of who followed who, but with Reanne, who was head and shoulders above the other players, you couldn’t really rely on the order of play. If you were partnered with Reanne it was two heavy scorers following whoever were to miss or make a mistake. "But you look at women’s snooker and how much it’s progressed over the last five or six years, where the women’s players are winning matches on the tour and competing in a lot of matches, and all the players involved are going to be really competitive – which is what you want to see for an event like this. "I’m very excited to be partnered with her [Mink] because it was a couple of years ago that she made that 147 recorded on video, and I’ve seen her play since. She beat Mitchell Mann a couple of weeks ago, so she’s a really good player. It’s great to see the younger female younger players coming along. It’s very exciting. I hope the format is really good and it gets the exposure it deserves."

Mark Selby (England) and Rebecca Kenna (England) Selby is a four-time Crucible king and current world number three while Rebecca Kenna is the women’s world number four and multiple title winner

In The Green Corner... Selby & Kenna 🟢 | BetVictor World Mixed Doubles

Ronnie O'Sullivan (England) and Reanne Evans (England) The Rocket won a record-equalling seventh world title back in May while he has the most ranking titles (39), Triple Crowns (21) and 147s (15) and century breaks (1171) than any other player in history. Accompanying him is the most successful ever women’s player with 12 world titles.

In The Red Corner... O'Sullivan & Evans 🔴 | BetVictor World Mixed Doubles

Reanne Evans said: "I was like, you’ve got the best player in the world, the best player ever to pick up a cue, in my eyes. But then you’ve also got to perform in front of him as well! "He’s a great guy and I’ve had the privilege to play with him and against him in Snooker Legends and exhibitions. "Hopefully it’ll make me a little bit more relaxed because I’ve been there and done it. Obviously not on TV in a proper match, but I’m looking forward to it and hopefully he is too."

Judd Trump (England) and Ng On Yee (Hong Kong) Trump is the 2019 world champion and 2022 runner-up with 22 ranking titles to his name while Ng On Yee is a three-time women's world champion and one of Hong Kong’s most famous sport stars.

In The Blue Corner... Trump & On Yee 🔵 | BetVictor World Mixed Doubles